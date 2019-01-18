RACINE — There's only so much a coach can do against the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team.
In the case of Racine Lutheran's Jeff Christensen, he came out with a zone defense for the first time this season Friday night because he knew his team couldn't match up with St. Catherine's size.
Sound strategy, yet ineffective results.
With Azarien Stephens connecting on five 3-pointers and Quinn Cafferty dominating inside, the Angels defeated Lutheran 82-43 in a Metro Classic Conference game in Lutheran's gymnasium.
It was the fourth straight victory for St. Catherine's (11-3, 7-1 MCC), which is ranked fifth in among Division 3 teams in this week's Associated Press state poll.
As for Christensen, he will have to wait until at least next Friday, when Lutheran plays Shoreland Lutheran in Somers, for his 500th career victory.
Stephens went 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and scored a game-high 23 points. Cafferty played one of his finest games of the season, going 11 for 13 from the floor and finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
"They came out in a zone and they definitely wanted to pack in the paint and Azarien, I think, had four 3s in the first half," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "That just kind of spaced them out a little bit.
"After that, we were able to get enough paint touches and drop-off passes that were effective enough. When we share the ball, we're pretty good. When we get dribble happy and we get jump shot happy, we're pretty average."
St. Catherine's shared the ball on this snowy night with 21 assists, with Stephens dishing out seven, Kamari McGee six and Tyrese Hunter three. The 6-foot-7 Cafferty benefited from a number of those passes, consistently finishing inside.
"When we're knocking down our shots and getting the ball in the paint, it's really hard to guard us," said McGee, a sophomore who also had five points and nine rebounds. "And then our quickness helps a lot. When we move the ball real quick, we get in the paint and outside shots."
Added Hunter, "We came out playing together and we just wanted to win. Having AZ (Stephens) outside and Quinn inside just makes it more difficult for the defense. When they tried to stop AZ, we got it into Quinn. And we've got more guys who can score all-around."
St. Catherine's jumped out to 22-3 lead with 13:16 left in the first half before Lutheran (6-7, 3-5 MCC) went on a 17-7 run to pull to within 29-20. But the Angels took control of the game from there.
Christensen was down to eight players because Scooter Molbeck and Wilson Van Dis were out sick. But the bottom line was St. Catherine's was simply too talented and deep for Lutheran to stay close.
The statistics said it all. St. Catherine's was 34 for 62 from the floor while Lutheran was 17 for 54. St. Catherine's outrebounded Lutheran 43-17 and had a 21-11 edge in assists.
Jackson Woodward led Lutheran with 15 points, but no one else had more than eight.
"They've got all the ingredients to be a really good team," Christensen said. "They've got quickness, they've got ballhandling, they've got shooting and they've got defense.
"They got the whole package. It all depends on if they want to work hard enough to get it."
Meanwhile, Bennett will be pulling for Christensen next Friday when he makes another attempt at his 500th career victory.
"He's one of the most quality individuals we have in high school basketball," Bennett said. "This state and Racine Lutheran have been lucky enough to have him for a lot of years.
"He's as good of a guy off the court, he works his tail off and basketball speaking, he consistently gets the absolute most out of his kids. Whatever you have, can you get just a little but more out of them? Consistently, year after year, that's what he does."
