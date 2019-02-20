After losing its first Metro Classic Conference game of the season, the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team likely needed to be perfect to have a chance of winning the MCC championship.
The Angels, ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, accepted that challenge with pride and confidence.
On Wednesday night, St. Catherine’s (19-3, 15-1 MCC) capped off its regular season on a 12-game winning streak, beating Racine Lutheran 84-44 in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.
The Angels clinched at least a tie for the MCC title with Greendale Martin Luther, which is a half game behind the Angels with one game to play. The Spartans defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 74-45 Wednesday night and must beat Prairie at Greendale Thursday night to gain a share of the championship.
Martin Luther defeated St. Catherine’s 78-75 Dec. 8 at Greendale for the Angels’ only MCC loss.
“When you win the conference with the teams we have in here like Martin Luther and Whitefish Bay (Dominican), it says a lot about our squad,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “I’m awfully proud of our seniors and all the hard work they put in this year. I’m hoping that we still have a lot more basketball to play.”
Senior forward Quinn Cafferty paced the Angels with a team-high 18 points and 16 rebounds, 10 of which came on the offensive glass.
Tyrese Hunter and Azarian Stephens each added 17 points for the Angels, who went 11 of 20 from beyond the arc. Stephens needed 10 points to reach 1,000 for his career and he now sits at 1,007. Cafferty reached 1,000 points earlier this season.
“We were great from three-point range tonight,” Bennett said. “We were patient on offense and always found the open man.”
For Lutheran (10-11, 7-9 MCC), Brady Wilks scored 22 points on 6 of 8 shooting from 3-point range. Wilks finished 8 of 10 from the field and led the Crusaders in steals with three.
“Brady was great for us, especially in the first half,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “St. Catherine’s is a great team. If they play together, they have a chance to go far in the state tournament.”
PARK 76, WAUWATOSA EAST 59: The Panthers bounced back from a loss Monday with a dominant nonconference victory at Wauwatosa East.
Zyiere Carey scored a team-high 23 points for the Panthers (16-4), but it didn’t all come easy, according to Park coach Jim Betker.
“They (Wauwatosa East) came out firing in the first half and hit seven threes,” Betker said. “We had to work for our shots and ended up forcing a lot of turnovers in the second half to break away.”
Nobal Days and Richie Warren led Park in rebounding with 14 and 10, respectively.
The Panthers are ranked sixth in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
Wauwatosa East dropped to 6-15 overall with the loss.
DOMINICAN 70, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 47: The Hilltoppers were outmatched by Alex Antetokounmpo and company in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
The younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored a game-high 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field, and hauled in seven rebounds.
For Catholic Central (9-13, 6-10 MCC), Chas Miles and Brandon Pum led in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Hilltoppers shot just 39 percent from the field to Dominican’s 48 percent.
Dominican, which received votes in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 state poll, improved to 15-7 overall and 12-4 in conference.
