RACINE — Quinn Cafferty stumbled backward after making contact with Marcus Riser and collided with the west wall of the John F. McGuire Gymnasium before crumpling to the floor on the evening of Dec. 22, 2015. His lower left leg had snapped and the injury was so grotesque that those arriving to tend to him turned away in horror as the freshman writhed in agony.
Six games into his career as the projected next outstanding player for the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball program, Cafferty's season was over. And, quite possibly, so was his career.
"It's still pretty bleary, but I think I tried to block his shot and I think I just landed on his foot wrong," Cafferty said of Riser, a standout for Case. "I just felt a searing pain and it was a weird feeling I never had before."
After surgery and plenty of rehabilitation, the 6-foot-7 center returned for his sophomore season and has been a mainstay for the Angels since then. As a senior, he is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds on a team that is ranked fifth in Division 3 in the most recent Associated Press State poll.
"He's got a toughness to him and he's got a smartness to him and he's got an ability to make tougher physical plays than most," said Nick Bennett, who replaced the retired Bob Letsch as St. Catherine's coach prior to Cafferty's sophomore season. "He's got a big, strong body and his footwork around the rim is real strong. And he finishes at a really high clip."
Speaking of finishing, Cafferty would have been doing just that even if he would have never played another game following that horrific injury. Because while Cafferty is a gifted basketball player, that is no match for what he is as a spectacular student with grandiose dreams he intends to fulfill.
This young man has the simple goal of changing this world. And he has been accumulating the credentials to accomplish that in his own way.
Cafferty, whose parents, Patrick and Kristin, are both attorneys in Racine, has received one grade lower than an "A" in his academic career. That was the "C" he got in social studies when he was a third grader at St. Joseph Elementary School. He also scored a 35 out of a possible 36 on his ACT at St. Catherine's.
"I don't even remember," Cafferty said when asked about the one blot on his academic record in the third grade. "I think I had a coloring assignment and I didn't use enough colors."
Cafferty is that impressive. And while he is excelling academically at St. Catherine's, he is helping teammates and friends with their homework. He also serves as a walking dictionary for them.
"If coach uses a big word and we can't pronounce it, Quinn will tell us the whole definition and the background of that word," St. Catherine's sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter said. "He's a smart guy."
Bennett has been appreciating Cafferty just as much in the classroom as he has on a basketball court since arriving at St. Catherine's as a teacher and coach in 2016. The two have had some in-depth conversations in Bennett's class during the last three years and their topics have ranged far beyond the Xs and Os of basketball strategy.
Like the state of this country in an era of gridlock politics. Like global warming and the economy. Nothing is beyond the intellectual grasp of Cafferty, who relishes reading books and has an app on his cell phone that helps him limit how much he uses it.
"I like to think that we're two guys who appreciate things around the world and appreciate what people are trying to do," Bennett said. "We talk about that and there have been times when I've honestly had to almost pinch myself over who I'm talking to.
"For one, he looks like he's 36 and sometimes he talks as if he's 36. When I had him a couple years ago, I would forget that I was talking to a 16-year-old because he was not your typical 16-year-old.
"He's got different views and different ways of acting and portraying himself."
After high school is when it gets truly interesting for Cafferty. He's interested in continuing his basketball career in college, but would be just as fulfilled pursuing his academic interests.
One possible destination is the academically renowned Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, which is at the NCAA Division III level in athletics and has indicated it would welcome Cafferty in basketball. He also has been accepted to Notre Dame, where his brother, Jack, is a senior.
And after college, the future is wide open for Cafferty. He may even pursue a career in politics not to be part of the problem we see today, but to be part of the solution.
"I really want to just go back to helping the individual person," Cafferty said. "I think there are so many people in America and in the world that need help and I think it's the people who are more fortunate to help them out.
"I think being a decent human being means having charity and giving to people who don't have as much as you, whether that's governmental policies of just strictly individual giving.
"It sounds pretty cliche, but I want to change the world. I want to help people and I want to maintain my morals."
That's the son Pat and Kristin Cafferty has raised.
"He went to some of the battle sites when we were in Georgia with his AAU team," Kristin said. "Everything there is named for Native Americans and he was just so frustrated by the fact they were treated so poorly.
"He feels compassion for people who are not treated fairly."
And that brings us back to the night of Dec. 22, 2015, when Cafferty's left leg was a twisted mess and his basketball career might have been over.
"I was thinking that when we were in the ambulance that night," Kristin said. "But then I said to him, 'Quinn, you have a brain and no matter what happens, the most important thing is God has given you many gifts. And if he takes one away from you, you have many left. You're going to be OK no matter what.' "
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.