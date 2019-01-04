The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team was locked into a close, tight game against Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night.
For about five minutes.
The Angels ended the first half with a 44-4 run and coasted to a 94-41 Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
St. Catherine’s (7-2, 4-1 MCC), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, used a dominating defense and superior speed to jump out to the big lead.
“We used our quickness and pressure on defense to force some turnovers to get some easy baskets,” said St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett.
The Angels led 53-11 at halftime and the reserves played the rest of the way.
“It is always good to get the young guys who work hard every day in practice some good minutes and I am proud of how they did,” Bennett said.
Tyrese Hunter led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Quinn Cafferty added 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
RACINE LUTHERAN 73, ST. JOSEPH 67: After trading runs for most of the game, the Crusaders pulled away late to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine Lutheran.
Lutheran (5-3, 3-1 MCC) held a 35-29 lead at the half before the Lancers tied the game midway through the second half.
Scooter Molbeck made a clutch shot for the Crusaders to break a tie.
“Scooter hit a big shot for us and really gave us the spark we needed to pull away at the end,” said Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen.
Four Crusaders scored in double figures, led by Brady Wilks with 29 points. Jackson Woodward had 18, James Wilson 12 and Elijah Solis 10.
With the victory, Christensen moves his career victory total to 498.
CASE 83, TREMPER 80: JaKobe Thompson’s late heroics saw the Eagles complete a second-half comeback and win a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
The Eagles (7-2, 3-2 SEC) trailed 43-36 after the first half. With 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Trojans (5-6, 0-5) led 80-78 when Thompson hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles the lead. Thompson was then able to secure a rebound on the following possession and draw a foul. He made both free throws for the winning margin, Case coach Jacob Berce said.
Thompson, a sophomore, finished with a team-high 34 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
“Our defense and pressure changed the game,” Berce said. “It was a team effort. They battled together.”
PARK 64, BRADFORD 56: Nobal Days had a double-double as the Panthers rallied to win a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
The Panthers (5-2, 4-1 SEC) trailed 24-18 after the first half. Days, who finished with 16 points, scored 13 in the second half to go along with 11 rebounds. Larry Canady led the Panthers with 17 points.
“We lacked execution tonight,” Park coach Jim Betker said. “I felt our intensity picked up in the second half. Shots started falling for us from there. But going forward, we’ll need to be better from the tip-off.”
Maxwell Glass had a game-high 21 points for the Red Devils (3-6, 2-2).
OAK CREEK 64, HORLICK 58, OT: Marquise Milton had a team-high 24 points, but the Rebels lost in overtime in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
The Rebels (3-6, 2-2 SEC) trailed 29-24 after the first half. On the final possession of the second half, the Rebels missed a game-winning shot and went to overtime.
“We were able to get out to an early lead,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “They got on a run. But it was an even second half.”
Also for Horlick, Jaydin McNeal and Stephon Chapman each scored 11 points.
UNION GROVE 59, WATERFORD 43: The Broncos used a tough trapping press in the second half to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
The Broncos (3-6, 2-2 SLC) held a 21-17 lead at halftime and coach Dave Pettit increased the defensive intensity in the second half.
“We turned up the pressure on our press in the second half and really made them uncomfortable the rest of the way,” Pettit said.
The Broncos were led by Sam Rampulla, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Koch added 11 points.
WILMOT 67, BURLINGTON 64: The Demons had three players score in double figures, but lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Ethan Safar led the Demons (7-4, 4-1 SLC) with 19 points. Joey Berezowitz and Dylan Runkel added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Wilmot (7-2, 3-1 SLC) made nine 3-pointers and was led by Mason Morovitz with 18 points.
DOMINICAN 73, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 47: The Hilltoppers had trouble containing Alex Antetokounmpo in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Burlington.
Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and finished with 23 points.
Catholic Central (4-7, 3-4 MCC) trailed 37-22 at halftime. Bennett Wright led the Hilltoppers with 11 points and David Doerflinger had 10.
Bo Bennett added 12 points for the Knights (8-3, 5-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll and are tied with top-ranked Greendale Martin Luther for first place in the MCC.
