Boys basketball: Slow start costs Catholic Central

The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team played a very good game Wednesday.

Except for the first eight minutes.

The Hilltoppers didn’t get on the scoreboard until Martin Luther had a 15-0 lead and they played catchup all game in a 64-47 Metro Classic Conference loss Wednesday at Greendale.

Catholic Central (11-7, 6-7 MCC) played well on defense, coach Kyle Scott said, but struggled on offense in the opening minutes, committing several turnovers and just generally playing bad.

“We were throwing (the ball) all over,” Scott said. “We settled down in the last eight minutes (of the half), but the first eight were terrible.

“In our league, you can’t dig a hole like that and come back.”

The Hilltoppers rallied to get within eight points (30-22) at halftime, but the damage was done.

“We spotted them 15, but after that, we did well,” Scott said.

David Doerflinger had 14 points and was “the only reason we were close (at halftime),” Scott said. Bennett Wright had nine points and Sam Henderson, Neal McCourt and Brandon Pum had six points each.

Joey Immekus had 21 points to lead the Spartans (13-5, 9-3). Sylvere Campbell had eight points and 15 rebounds.

