Boys basketball roundup: St. Catherine's uses defense to beat St. Joseph

Ryan Thompson used a zone defense for the first time this season Tuesday night to try and slow down state-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph.

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball coach was right on the money.

The Angels’ defense held the Lancers to just six points in the first half, then kicked in again to thwart a second half St. Joseph rally as St. Catherine’s won a Metro Classic Conference game 55-46 at St. Catherine’s.

Thompson usually uses an intense man-to-man defense, but needed a way to slow down a potent offense that was averaging 65 points per game coming in. He went with a packed-in 1-3-1, with 6-foot-4, 300-pound forward KingGolden Brooks getting the start and playing under the basket. He had four points in addition to his defensive presence.

“We had a game plan to be ready for them,” Thompson said. “We were just a little bigger than them with Brooks and we started him to have some muscle down low.”

St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia called a timeout just 45 seconds into the game, which Thompson expected, and the Angels (5-2, 3-0 MCC) promptly switched from a 1-3-1 to a box-and-1, focusing on the Lancers’ leading scorer, Andrew Alia (17.4 points per game). Thompson said he rotated defenses to make things even more difficult.

Alia was held to just four points in the first half and St. Catherine’s took a 23-6 halftime lead over St. Joseph (3-2, 2-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net poll.

“We frustrated (Alia) and they didn’t have an answer,” Thompson said. “The overall team effort on defense was outstanding (in the first half). Our guard play was very solid as well in the first half and we took good care of the basketball.”

In the second half, St. Catherine’s, which has only a few players with extensive varsity experience, got the lead early up to 20, then started deviating from the game plan, playing too fast and taking quicker shots, and the Lancers rallied.

“They have seniors who have played together since they were young and they came out after halftime as a different team,” Thompson said. “We did everything we could.

“St. Joes was in a press and we didn’t control the pace, took some quick shots and didn’t value the ball as much — that let St. Joes back into the game.”

In the second half, Alia had 14 points and Caiden Leece had all 11 of his points as St. Joseph came back and cut its deficit to just six points before St. Catherine’s pulled together and held the Lancers off the rest of the way.

Junior forward Domonic Pitts led the Angels with 18 points, 11 in the second half, and junior guards Alijah Matthews and Evan Moherek each had 10 points. Junior Davion Thomas-Kumpula had all of his nine points in the second half.

Alia finished with 18 points and Leece had 11 for the Lancers, who shot 18 of 45 (40%) from the field and were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

PRAIRIE 68, RACINE LUTHERAN 57: The Hawks used a balanced scoring attack to hold off a late rally by the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Lutheran.

Ashe Oglesby finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Prairie (3-2, 2-1 MCC). Oglesby’s 11 rebounds were a team-high and he had the first double-double of the season for the Hawks. Asanjai Hunter scored 16 points and Jayce Jaramillo added 10 to help the Hawks withstand a 32-point scoring outburst from Racine Lutheran senior Gavin Zawicki.

“I’m glad the boys finished strong and got a win at Lutheran tonight,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

The Hawks jumped out to a 35-25 lead at halftime and increased the lead to 12 after the break. They had a chance to break the game open, but missed 3 of 4 free throws midway through the second half. The miscue, along with 20 turnovers throughout the game, allowed the Crusaders (3-3, 0-3) to stay within reach.

After the missed free throws, Lutheran went on a run to pull within three. After the run, Prairie took advantage of several turnovers and responded with a run of its own to go up 10 with four minutes remaining.

“The intensity of our defense picked up,” Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. “We have a good senior class, but right now we just have to be a little more disciplined defensively.”

Zawicki also played a key role in the rally and earned praise from both coaches after the game.

“He’s really adjusted his game,” Hullum said. “He’s attacking the bucket and he’s learning how to attack the body at angles in which he can draw fouls.”

Zawicki made 12 of his 22 shot attempts and 7 of 10 free-throw attempts.

“Zawicki had a monster game,” Atanasoff said.

The game was also the first time that the two schools had played at Lutheran since January 2020. Both of the games in the 2020-21 season were played at Prairie because of COVID-19 ordinances in the city of Racine.

“It’s good to be back playing in this gym,” Atanasoff said. “I’ve seen some crazy things happen here during my 16 years.”

BURLINGTON 62, WILMOT 48: Conner Roffers scored a career-high 28 points, fueled by seven 3-point baskets, and the Demons pulled away late for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Burlington.

Roffers was on fire from beyond the arc, going 7 for 8. He had four 3s in the first half, but Burlington (2-1, 2-0 SLC) held just a 31-29 lead over the Panthers (0-5, 0-2).

Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said Roffers has been playing well this year and had perfect timing for his breakout game.

“He had a great game last Friday (14 points in a 54-36 win over Badger) and played some great minutes today,” Berezowitz said. “He’s really put a lot of work into it this season and he was really hot tonight.”

The Demons still couldn’t shake Wilmot, leading just 47-43 with eight minutes left, then Roffers started a 3-point blitz that was part of a 15-5 run that put Wilmot away.

Roffers hit a 3 from the corner, then Tommy Teberg and JR Lukenbill hit back-to-back 3s that gave Burlington a double-digit lead that was never challenged.

“This was a great test for us,” said Berezowitz, whose team plays unbeaten Westosha Central (4-0) Friday at Paddock Lake.

Teberg had 15 points (6 for 6 at the free-throw line) and Lukenbill added nine for the Demons.

Kade Frisby had 16 points and Anthony Corona 15 for the Panthers.

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 89, CASE 69: The Eagles hung tough with the state-ranked Vikings in the first half, but were unable to withstand a second-half run in a nonconference loss Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Terryon Brumby scored 21 points to lead Case (2-3), Amari Jedkins added 15 points and Cameron Werner finished with 10 for the Eagles.

After Case scored the first basket of the second half, the Vikings (5-0), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net Division 2 coaches poll, went on a 21-3 run to take a 73-46 lead with 12 minutes left in the game.

“We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “We didn’t rebound the ball well all night, but my guys fought really hard the entire 36 minutes. Effort-wise, we’re there.”

The Eagles went into halftime trailing 52-41 with Brumby making four 3-point attempts in the half. They pulled within nine to start the second half, but the Vikings responded with their run that snowballed thanks to missed shots and points in transition.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Case and was the team’s second loss of the season to a ranked opponent. The Eagles have two more games on their schedule against opponents currently ranked in the top 10.

“The players want to play those teams, so why the heck not?” Berce said.

Kon Knueppel led the Vikings with a career-high 28 points.

MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 77, PARK 61: The Panthers got a breakout performance from sophomore Willie Williams Jr., but the Red Knights used a second-half 3-point barrage to win a nonconference game Tuesday at Park.

Williams, a 6-foot guard who played on the Park JV as a freshman, had a team-high 21 points, 19 of them in the second half. Behind him, the Panthers (2-2) remained within single digits in the second half before Lutheran (2-2) was able to pull away.

“In the second half, he put the team on his shoulders,” Park coach Tray Allen said. “He was supposed to be a starter, but he was struggling and coming off the bench. He put on a nice show.”

Allen said one sequence made the difference in the game and put a damper on a potential rally.

“There were four straight possessions (two by each team) where there was a steal and a missed layup,” Allen said. “When they finally hit a 3 from the corner, they got the momentum and our whole body language changed.

“We missed a lot of layups and had a lot of unforced turnovers,” said Allen, whose team was not able to practice all week because of COVID-19 protocols. “To our credit, we got better in the second half.

Junior guard KMareon Mayweather added 12 points and junior guard Tyvon Cade added 10 for the Panthers, who were just 12 of 26 at the free-throw line.

The Red Knights’ two best players, Isaiah Allen and Devin Davenport, combined for 41 points and five 3-pointers. Davenport had 13 of his 19 in the second half.

DOMINICAN 95, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52: The Hilltoppers couldn’t match the offensive output of the Knights Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Catholic Central (0-6, 0-5 MCC) was within two points of Dominican at 18-16 with 7:23 left in the first half, but the Knights (4-1, 2-1) started picking up the pace and went on a 33-8 run to finish the first half to take a 51-24 lead.

“The first 10 minutes of the game were pretty good,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “Then they just went up-tempo and we had a lot of turnovers.

Dominican continued the offensive onslaught, outscoring Catholic Central 44-28 in the second half. The Knights went 37 of 67 from the field (55%), including 16 of 32 on 3-point shots.

“They play at a different level than us,” Smith said.

Evan Krien had a solid game, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line for a team-high 19 points. Cal Miles (5 of 10 from the field) had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, Max Robson (4 of 8) had 10 points and Danny Von Rabenau had eight rebounds.

Jaiden Martin (9 of 13 from the field, 6 of 9 from 3-point range) led the Knights with 24 points, Derrick Johnson (6 of 10, all 3s) had 18 and Aaron Womack had 16.

