Boys basketball roundup: Jedkins, Case dominate Indian Trail

In the Case High School boys basketball team’s game against Park on Dec. 3, Amari Jedkins missed four of his five dunk attempts.

In the week leading up to Friday night’s game against Kenosha Indian Trail, he solved his problem.

The 6-foot-8 senior forward made all six of his dunk attempts Friday night on the way to scoring 21 points, and the Eagles dominated Indian Trail on both ends of the court for a 73-38 Southeast Conference victory at Kenosha.

Case (3-2, 2-0 SEC) has won three straight games since beginning 0-2 and one of those losses was to Brookfield Central, ranked ninth in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state coaches poll.

The Eagles came out firing, leading 41-18 at halftime. They pretty much had their way, even though the Hawks (2-3, 0-2) rotated defenses. In the first half, junior guard Adrian Bryant made three 3-point baskets, junior forward Cam Werner had 10 points and Jedkins had nine.

Meanwhile, the Case defense allowed just six made shots.

“We had a really good first half, especially defensively,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “In the first eight minutes of the second half, we were really active, had a lot of energy and intensity on the defensive end and created a lot of turnovers.”

Jedkins took advantage in transition off those turnovers and kept rocking the rim.

“(Jedkins) missed a few dunks against Park, and he realized what he needed to do,” Berce said.

The Eagles extended the lead to 73-32 with about three minutes left, then eased up on the defense. Indian Trail scored the final six points of the game.

Berce was most pleased with his team’s patience on offense. There was no hurry and they adjusted to whatever the Hawks tried to do defensively. Berce said the Eagles had just over 20 assists on their 28 made baskets.

“They started in man-to-man, then went to a 2-3 and then went to a 1-3-1,” Berce said. “We passed the ball so well — we valued every possession. My guys were being really selfless and making the extra pass. We had a bunch of layups and some wide open 3s.

“I was really proud of the effort.”

Bryant finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points, senior guard Terryon Brumby had 11 and Werner had 10. Jedkins and Werner each had eight rebounds.

The Eagles will have their biggest challenge of the young season on Tuesday, when they play in Milwaukee at Wisconsin Lutheran, ranked second in Division 2.

Manasseh Stackhouse led the Hawks with 16 points.

ST. CATHERINE’S 68, MARTIN LUTHER 51: The Angels had five players score in double figures Friday and easily won a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s (4-2, 2-0 MCC) were in defensive mode from the opening tip, which in turn helped the offense by setting up transition and good ball movement, Angels coach Ryan Thompson said.

“We had tremendous team defense to start the game and we had tremendous team offense, playing together and sharing the ball throughout the game,” Thompson said.

St. Catherine’s held the Spartans (0-4, 0-2) to just six baskets in the first half and led 34-16 at halftime.

The second half was even and virtually everyone on the roster got in the game. Thompson singled out junior forwards Isaiah Wray and Jakari Oliver for their contributions on both ends of the floor coming off the bench.

Senior guard Alijah Matthews led the Angels with 17 points. Junior guard Davion Thomas-Kumpula had 12 points and juniors Evan Moherek, Terrion Barnes and Domonic Pitts each had 10 points. St. Catherine’s went 14 of 21 from the foul line.

“The team continues to improve and are still learning and growing as individuals and as a team,” Thompson said.

Perry Dorris had 13 points and Demerius Shakur added 12 for Martin Luther.

BURLINGTON 54, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 36: The Demons held the Badgers to 15 second-half points and pulled away late to win at Burlington Friday in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Burlington (1-1 overall) led 25-21 at halftime and led by 10 points with 10 minutes left. The Demons pulled away thanks to free throws and defense the rest of the way.

The defense held Badger’s two leading scorers, Ty McGreevy and Brad Lyon, to a combined 12 points. McGreevy entered the game averaging 19.2 points per game and Lyon was at 15.5.

“What we did tonight was hard to do with a squad as young as ours.” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “I really was happy with our defensive effort.”

Junior guard JR Lukenbill led all scorers with 17 points, sophomore guard Connor Roffers had 14 points and sophomore guard Tommy Teberg (three 3-point baskets) finished with 12 points for the Demons. Senior forward Keegan Skiles grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with two points.

Hiro Yaginuma had 10 points to lead the Badgers (2-3).

ELKHORN 62, UNION GROVE 60: The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season Friday in the same manner in which they won their first four — by a close margin.

The Elks had 13 offensive rebounds, a few when they needed them most, and won at Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Union Grove (4-1 overall) trailed for most of the first half, but by no more than five points, and was down 20-18 at halftime.

In the second half, the Broncos took a 31-26 lead with 14:43 to go on a 3-point basket by senior guard Adam Ross, but Elkhorn (1-4) got a basket and a foul, then got an offensive rebound and made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 31-31.

“We had some momentum, then we gave them an and-one,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “Then they get the offensive rebound, make a shot and it’s a five-point play. Our momentum was sucked away.”

The Broncos went ahead again at 39-35 with 12:30 left, then after a couple missed shots and a few turnovers, it was 40-39 Elks.

“We had some mental lapses,” Pettit said. “They have two good players (Carter Kemmes had 24 points and Drew Davey had 22) and we got caught with our hands down. They had two or three shots that were completely uncontested.”

Union Grove still had a chance to win. After falling behind by five, senior forward Tyson Skalecki made a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws on back-to-back possessions to tie the game again at 52-52.

Junior guard Jackson Barber converted a three-point play with 1:32 left to get the Broncos ahead again at 58-56, but Elkhorn got another huge offensive rebound on a missed free throw and went up 59-58 with 45 seconds to go.

With the Elks holding a 61-60 lead and the ball with 14 seconds left, Ross got a steal and six seconds later, Skalecki just missed a shot that could have put the Broncos ahead.

“We had a 17-footer that wouldn’t go down,” Pettit said.

After an Elkhorn free throw, a potential game-winning half-court shot by Barber was off the mark at the buzzer.

Barber had 13 points and three assists, Skalecki had 12 points and six rebounds, and juniors Owen Nowak and Jack Waters each had nine points for Union Grove. Waters had eight rebounds and two blocks.

KENOSHA TREMPER 68, HORLICK 62: The Rebels led 34-30 at halftime, but couldn’t contain the Trojans’ Josh Krueger and Jalani Hubnall in the second half and lost a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick.

Senior forwards Matt Burnette (12) and Jadin Dombrowski (10) combined for 22 points in the first half to help Horlick (0-4, 0-2 SEC) to their halftime lead.

In the second half, Hubnall and Krueger got going, with Hubnall scoring 14 of his 19 points and Krueger scoring 13 of his game-high 24 over the final 18 minutes. Will Starks added seven of his 17 points in the second half as the Trojans (3-1, 2-0) outscored Horlick 38-28.

In the second half, senior forward Darrien Long had 14 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and Burnette had 10 points, but those two scored all but four of the Rebels’ second-half points.

Burnette finished with 22 points, Long had 16 and Dombrowski had 12.

Hubnall and Krueger each made four 3-pointers.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 97, PRAIRIE 84: The Hawks weren’t able to keep up with the hot long-range shooting of the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Prairie.

The Hawks (2-2, 1-1 MCC) trailed 55-34 at halftime as Dominican went 8 of 13 from beyond the arc. They were 13 of 18 from 3-point range and 39 of 59 from the field overall in the game. Derrick Johnson was 5 of 6 and Jaiden Martin was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

“Wow — I haven’t seen a team shoot it like that in a long time,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We knew they’d come in hungry after their loss Tuesday (100-68 to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More) at Dominican and they were dynamite tonight.”

Prairie trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half before battling back to within 10 points with about 2:30 left, Atanasoff said.

“Unfortunately, we missed the front end of a bonus and they came down and hit a 3 to go back up 13 and seal it.

“After the first 10 minutes, I’m actually very pleased with how we played. We just can’t dig ourselves that large of an early hole.”

Junior Ashe Oglesby led the Hawks with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Junior Kaleb Shannon had 16 points and six assists, senior Jayce Jaramillo chipped in 12 points and Asanjai Hunter had seven rebounds (five offensive) and three assists.

The Knights, who scored 122 points in their season opener and 97 points in both of their other two wins, were led by Barry Applewhite with 24 points, Martin with 20 and Johnson with 19. Dominican has five players averaging in double figures, led by Aaron Womack (19.2), who had 13 Friday.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 53, WATERFORD 43: The Wolverines trailed by just two points at halftime, but the offense just couldn’t catch up to the Comets in the second half of a Southern Lakes Conference loss Friday at Delavan.

After leading 25-23 at the break, despite Delavan-Darien’s Erik Cesarz scoring 15 points, Waterford (1-4, 0-1 SLC) made just seven baskets and was 6 of 11 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Junior guard Owen Martinson had all nine of his points in the second half, including 5 of 6 foul shooting, and senior guard Liam Cockrell had five of his team-high 15 points in the second half.

Cesarz finished with a game-high 25 points, 10 in the second half, and Mike O’Dell had all nine of his points in the second half for the Comets (2-1, 0-1).

SAINT THOMAS MORE 67, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 27: The Hilltoppers struggled with turnovers, free-throw shooting and layups Friday in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Milwaukee.

Mitchell Dietzel scored eight points to lead Catholic Central (0-4 overall and MCC). The Hilltoppers missed six free throws, three layups and allowed eight points off of turnovers in the first half and trailed 31-13 at the break.

“We just needed to be a little bit better in the first half,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “We had trouble finding the basket tonight.”

Calahan Miles added six points for the Hilltoppers, who were just 10 of 27 from the field in the game.

Thomas More (4-0, 2-0), which was coming off a 100-68 victory over Dominican on Tuesday, was led by Amari McCottry with 14 points and Drew Reindl with 12.

