UNION GROVE — Ben Roettgen seemingly has all the ingredients it takes to become a successful boys basketball coach.

The Racine native possesses strong people skills. He was a classic overachiever at Union Grove High School, working his way into the starting lineup for his senior season in 2009-10. He's been an assistant coach under Dave Pettit for the last five seasons. He also routinely analyzes plays that catch his eye while watching games on TV, such as during Milwaukee Bucks telecasts.

So even though there were 13 applicants for the position after Pettit decided to end his 28-year coaching career, naming a successor wasn't a difficult choice. Pettit, who also serves as Union Grove's athletic director, knew he was hiring a bright young prospect to take over the program with his former defensive specialist.

"He's in the building (as a physical education instructor), he has a good relationship with kids — he has a good ability to deal with kids and their issues — and he's made steady progress every year with us (as an assistant)," Pettit said.

What's more, Roettgen can speak from experience when he counsels kids on how to be successful. As a 6-foot-1 forward at Union Grove, he gradually established himself under Pettit's watch until he earned a starting position as late in his junior season.

He was hardly a human highlight reel as a senior, although he did break loose for a career-high 21 points in a 74-57 victory over Wilmot Feb. 8, 2010. What set Roettgen apart was his willingness to do the dirty work, especially when he stepped up to be the Broncos' defensive stopper.

"He's old school, Pettit said. "He didn't start as a junior and he had to work his way into the starting lineup. A lot of kids just shut it down when they're not getting a lot of playing time.

"He did not get a lot of playing time early, but he kept working at it. I remember his defense being exceptional. He ended up with a starting role at the end of the year when he was a junior and as a senior, he was a starter."

The 30-year-old Roettgen, who also excelled in soccer and tennis at Union Grove, has also earned this new position with plenty of desire. After graduating from UW-Whitewater in 2015 with a degree in physical education and a minor in health, he returned to Union Grove.

He served as a junior varsity assistant under Eric Swanson his first year before being promoted to JV head coach the next two seasons. Then he joined Pettit's varsity staff starting in 2018 and has remained as an assistant since.

"I've been with coach Pettit for eight years, so I've gotten the ability to learn a lot from him," Roettgen, the father of two daughters and two sons. "And I'm excited to use all that going forward."

Does anything in particular jump out about Pettit?

"How you adapt over the years with all the different kids who come in and all the different expectations," Roettgen said. "Sometimes they're high, sometimes they're lower.

"And it's the length of the season, too. Sometimes it's a four-month season, especially if you make a long run, and you have to make sure the kids are always engaged and ready to go each and every day. That's just a testament to his preparation and everything he's put into the program over the years."

That started in 1995, when Pettit, a 1987 St. Catherine's graduate, replaced Bill Peterson as coach. Pettit went on to become Union Grove's all-time winningest coach with a 279-331 record and also guided the program for the longest stretch in its history. The previous-longest tenure was the late Gene Molinaro, who went 178-161 from 1958-75.

The 53-year-old Pettit went out on a high note, leading Union Grove to a 16-9 record and third place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 9-5 mark. His final game was on March 3, when the Broncos lost to Waukesha West 77-71 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Union Grove.

But while Roettgen will be drawing talent from a junior varsity program that is coming off a strong season, he will have plenty of work to do. The Broncos are graduating all five starters and some top reserves, including Owen Nowak, Jackson Barber, Jack Waters, Tobin Van De Water, Zac Montgomery and Jake Lee.

"I'm excited for the guys we've got coming back and we'll see what the sophomores can do coming up," Roettgen said. "I'm really trying not to set any expectations too high or too low.

"I just want to get the guys to work hard and take one day at a time."

Roettgen realizes his role will change with his new position.

"It was easy being the assistant because I was always the good guy," Roettgen said with a smile. "I didn't have to get on the kids as much because I wasn't the one setting the rotations and things like that.

"But I'm looking forward to taking a lot of the things we've done that have worked well over the years and continuing those while putting my tweaks in and kind of making it my own."