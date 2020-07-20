Boys basketball: Roeglin hired as Waterford's head coach

As a basketball player at West Allis Central High School in the late 1990s, Nick Roeglin received a lot of minutes — on the bench. His forte was football and he earned All-Greater Metro Conference honors as a linebacker.
So what does he have to offer as new boys basketball coach at Waterford High School? Actually, much more than one might think.
While spending all that time on the bench as a high school basketball player, Roeglin studied the game. He also has learned quite a bit from being associated with two of the most respected coaches in the state during the last 20 years.
He played football at Central under Ken Krause, who has led Muskego to the last two WIAA Division 1 championships.
And once he moved into basketball coaching, he was a longtime assistant under Steve Hluchnik at Oak Creek. Roeglin was on the bench with Hluchnik when Oak Creek won the WIAA Division 1 girls state championship in 2014.
So the background is there for the 38-year-old Roeglin, who is entering his third year as a special education teacher at Waterford. After being named the successor to Paul Charapata, who has stepped down after five seasons, Roeglin is ready for the challenge.
“I don’t think it’s that unusual,” Roeglin said when asked about coaching basketball despite having limited success in that sport as a player. “I loved basketball. I just wasn’t the most talented on my team, so I didn’t play a ton.
“But when you’re not as talented, you study the game and you fall in love with the game in a different way than being really, really good at it. I love the game.”
After coaching under Hluchnik from 2008-17, Roeglin took over Oak Creek’s varsity boys program for the 2017-18 season, when the Knights went 2-21. And then he moved on to Waterford, where he lives, and became a special education instructor at the high school.
He served as the freshman boys coach at Waterford during the 2018-19 season and coached the freshmen girls last season.
“During the year he was on our staff, I found Nick to be passionate about basketball, he’s forward thinking and he’s great relating to players,” said Charapata, who went 46-72 in five seasons as Waterford’s coach, including 13-10 last season. “He’s got a good demeanor about him.
“That year (with the freshmen boys), he didn’t have a lot on his team, so he was pretty much teaching a lot. He’s a very patient guy.”
Waterford has graduated four starters, including 6-foot-2 forward Hunter Karpinski, who earned second-team All-Racine County honors last season after averaging 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds.
Still, the immediate future is encouraging for the Wolverines. Trevor Hancock, a 6-4 forward who averaged 5.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, is entering his third season as a starter. Jack Brekke, Gabe Riska and Nick Esch are among the seniors-to-be who received ample varsity minutes last season.
Also, Roeglin will be inheriting players from a junior varsity team that went 20-2 overall and 14-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference last season.
“We’re going to do what we think is best for the kids that we have,” Roeglin said. “We’re going to be fast and try and get out and run and play tough-nosed defense, which is really no different from the previous coach.
“But we’re going to be a little more open and free. We’re going to give the kids a lot more freedom then when I think they’re maybe used to. We’re going to mix things up, but they’re going to have the freedom to try to make plays, to do the things they do best.
“I don’t want them overthinking the X’s and O’s, like, ‘I’ve got to screen here.’ I want them to play.”
Waterford coach Jill Stobber feels Roeglin has a passion that will connect with his players.
“I am looking forward to the basketball expertise and passion Nick Roeglin will bring to our boys’ basketball program,” she said. “Nick is committed to enhancing the love of the game and creating a competitive atmosphere for his athletes.”
Roeglin is the second new coach among boys basketball coaches in the county. Steve Smith was recently hired at Catholic Central in Burlington to replace Kyle Scott, who stepped down.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!