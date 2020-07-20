Boys basketball: Roeglin hired as Waterford's head coach

Also, Roeglin will be inheriting players from a junior varsity team that went 20-2 overall and 14-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference last season.

“We’re going to do what we think is best for the kids that we have,” Roeglin said. “We’re going to be fast and try and get out and run and play tough-nosed defense, which is really no different from the previous coach.

“But we’re going to be a little more open and free. We’re going to give the kids a lot more freedom then when I think they’re maybe used to. We’re going to mix things up, but they’re going to have the freedom to try to make plays, to do the things they do best.

“I don’t want them overthinking the X’s and O’s, like, ‘I’ve got to screen here.’ I want them to play.”

Waterford coach Jill Stobber feels Roeglin has a passion that will connect with his players.

“I am looking forward to the basketball expertise and passion Nick Roeglin will bring to our boys’ basketball program,” she said. “Nick is committed to enhancing the love of the game and creating a competitive atmosphere for his athletes.”