Boys basketball: Racine Lutheran upsets Martin Luther in MCC finale

Jeff Christensen had a ready answer Thursday night to this question: Was this the performance of the year for his Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team?
“Yes!,” he replied.
This was right after the Crusaders upset Martin Luther 65-61 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale. Martin Luther (15-8, 11-5 MCC) had won 10 of its last 11 games going into Thursday’s game, including a 65-59 victory over previously unbeaten St. Catherine’s Jan. 30.
The Crusaders (11-8, 9-7 MCC), which lost to Martin Luther 76-55 Jan. 18, had 17 assists and just nine turnovers in the rematch, which was the MCC finale for both teams. It was the caliber of basketball Christensen had been waiting to see all season.
“In the first half, we did the best job we’ve done all season passing the ball to each other,” he said. “We had 12 baskets on 11 assists. So that got us off to a good start right there offensively.
“We took care of the ball, we were unselfish and we just did a heck of a good job.”
Christensen said patience was preached repeatedly Wednesday at practice.
“It was almost like ‘Hoosiers,’ ” Christensen said. “It was ’10 passes before you shoot, but you’ve got to keep moving.’ We just harped and harped and harped and I’d like to think that’s why they were as unselfish as they were tonight.”
Lutheran led 28-27 at halftime and then was in for a roller coaster of a second half. The Crusaders went on a 10-0 run and, as Christensen said, “we kept the pressure on and made a lot of good basketball plays.”
They led by as much as 18 and still had a 10-point lead with 1:11 left before Martin Luther cut its deficit with four seconds left. But Scooter Molbeck was fouled and made both free throws to clinch Lutheran’s victory.
Jackson Woodward led Lutheran with 24 points on 8 for 11 shooting and also grabbed six rebounds. Molbeck had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Brady Wilks added 11 points.
Gavin Zawicki and Henry Hoeft each scored eight points.
While Lutheran’s offense was outstanding, so was its defense. Martin Luther went 25 for 61, including just 2 for 23 (8.7%) from 3-point range.
“Our defense was good, bordering on great,” Christensen said.
In their regular-season finale, the Crusaders play Kingdom Prep Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Classic at Prairie.
PRAIRIE 82, SAINT THOMAS MORE 52: The Hawks recovered nicely from Monday’s upset loss to Shoreland Lutheran with a decisive Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Milwaukee.
The victory locked up second place in the conference for Prairie (18-3, 12-3 MCC), ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.
Antuan Nesbitt was “dynamite” on both ends of the floor, Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said, scoring 27 points and playing solid defense. Jayce Jaramillo was “outstanding,” going 6 for 6 from 3-point range and finishing with 18 points. The two combined for 34 of Prairie’s 51 points in the second half.
Kody Krekling had 14 points and Ashe Oglesby had 10 to give the Hawks four players in double figures.
“This was a good bounce-back (game),” Atanasoff said. “Sometimes you need a good dose of humble pie and we got that Monday. We had two very spirited practices and got back to playing the way we are capable of.”
Prairie plays Kettle Moraine Lutheran at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Classic at Prairie in its regular-season finale.
Drew Reindl (21 points) and Amani McCottry (20) combined for 41 points for the Cavaliers (8-13, 3-11).
ST. CATHERINE’S 74, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 18: The Angels overwhelmed the Hilltoppers with defense for a Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday on Senior Night at Burlington.
St. Catherine’s (22-1, 15-1 MCC) finished its conference season in a playoff tuneup that gave coach Nick Bennett his 100th career victory and the Angels their third straight MCC title.
In another milestone in Bennett’s five-year coaching tenure with the Angels, Kamari McGee had the first triple-double under Bennett with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
“Kamari played a great floor game,” Bennett said. “He played great at both ends of the court and passed really well.
“We moved pretty well on the defensive end, kept them out of the paint and challenged their shooters. On offense, we got a lot of guys involved.”
Jameer Barker had a strong night with a game-high 23 points, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 overall, and had four steals and two blocks.
Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said while the Hilltoppers (3-18, 0-16 SEC) had just 16 turnovers against the pressure defense, other aspects of the game were lacking. They shot just 6 of 37 (16%) from the field because of the Angels' defense.
“I’m pleased with how we handled the ball pressure, but we just couldn’t score,” Smith said. “They make things so difficult because we have such young guys.
“The good news is there’s not a team in (WIAA) Division 5 that pressures like St. Catherine’s does, so I’m not as worried about what the (playoff) future holds.”
Max Robson had nine points to lead the Hilltoppers.
Catholic Central hosts Williams Bay Faith Christian in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday. The Angels have a bye and host a regional semifinal Feb. 19.
SUN PRAIRIE 62, BURLINGTON 53: The Demons were outscored 29-19 after leading 34-33 at halftime and lost a nonconference game Thursday at Burlington.
Joey Berezowitz made three 3-point baskets and scored a team-high 11 points. He increased his career point to 1,091 and needs 10 more to surpass 2018 Burlington graduate Nick Klug as the program’s all-time scoring leader.
Ethan Safar added 10 points and JR Lukenbill nine for the Demons (16-6), who went 13 of 15 at the free-throw line, but were outscored 58-40 from the field.
Burlington hosts Case in its regular-season finale at noon Saturday.
Drew Houtakker led Sun Prairie (4-4) with 17 points.
WILMOT 71, UNION GROVE 63: The Broncos hit a cold spell in the first half and a late second-half rally came up short Thursday at Wilmot.
The two Southern Lakes Conference rivals, playing a nonconference game to help fill out their regular-season schedules, traded baskets for the first 10 minutes and Union Grove (7-16) led 21-19 with 8:39 left in the first half.
The Broncos then went stone cold and the Panthers (14-6) went on a 17-0 run before Brady Katterhagen made a 3-point basket with three seconds left in the half for Union Grove. Wilmot led 36-24 at halftime.
“We were stuck on 21 forever,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “We had too many empty possessions. We were getting decent shots, but they weren’t going in.”
Union Grove gradually cut into the deficit in the second half and got within 62-59 with 3:35 left on a 3-point basket by Kaden Pfeffer, who had 19 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
But the Panthers scored seven of the next nine points to pull away again.
Pfeffer also had 13 rebounds and three assists.
“Kaden has been playing a lot better of late,” Pettit said.
Tyson Skalecki added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos, who play at Waterford Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal.
Kevin Sandman had 21 points and London Glass had 20 for Wilmot.
INDIAN TRAIL 55, PARK 46: The Panthers played “probably our best game so far this year,” coach Tray Allen said, in a Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Kenosha.
Allen said Park (0-6 overall and SEC) led early in the game, but kept the game close against the Hawks (10-4, 7-4) the rest of the way.
Jorryn Franklin was a spark in the first half for Park, scoring nine of his team-high 14 points as the Panthers trailed by just three points (26-23) at halftime.
In the second half, Tre Carothers came off the bench to score all 11 of his points for Park, but free throws were the difference in the game. Indian Trail was 13 of 20 at the line, 10 of 14 in the second half. Park was just 1 for 6 in the second half and 1 of 7 overall.
“We took care of the ball and we were more patient on offense and we rebounded well,” Allen said. “I hope this continues the rest of the regular season.”
The Panthers will play Horlick at 2 p.m. Saturday at Burlington High School to close out the regular season, then open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday with a regional quarterfinal at Kenosha Tremper.
FRANKLIN 82, CASE 62: The Eagles had a difficult assignment in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin Thursday, but impressed coach Jake Berce.
Franklin (18-5), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, opened up a 38-28 halftime lead, but Case (3-7) hung with the Sabers in the second half.
“Franklin’s a real good basketball team,” Berce said. “When you’re top 10 in Division 1, you’re really pretty good. They shoot the ball well, they pass the ball well, they’ve got (Carter) Capstran, who can score in the post, so they’re just a real good team.
“We battled, but just never got over the hump. Our rebounding needs to be better and we need to close out on shooters.”
Terryon Brumby, who made four 3-pointers, led Case with 26 points.
“He was real aggressive taking it to the rim,” Berce said. “He was shooting it, making good decisions, kicking out … he’s getting back to himself.”
Amari Jedkins, Yontae Bell and Adrian Bryant each added eight points for the Eagles, who close out the regular season at noon Saturday at Burlington, then open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday with a regional quarterfinal game against Horlick at Case.
Elliott Harris led Franklin with 22 points.
BRADFORD 58, HORLICK 42: The Rebels continued to struggle on offense Tuesday, baling behind 28-14 at halftime in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Horlick (0-7 overall and SEC) shot just 5 of 21 (23.8%) in the first half, but were better in the second half, going 9 of 22 (40.9%). Free-throw shooting was also a problem as the Rebels went just 8 of 20 at the line.
“We’re just getting stagnant on offense,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We don’t shoot the ball very well and that makes a lot of things more difficult.
“I know they’re trying to do the best they can and I appreciate their efforts. We’re playing eight games in 12 days and I don’t know if it’s wearing on the guys — it’s hard to get a read on that.”
Darrien Long led the Rebels with 12 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Zamarion Dyess had seven points.
Horlick will play Park at 2 p.m. Saturday at Burlington High School to close out the regular season, then the Rebels open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday at Case in a regional quarterfinal.
Trey Jenkins led the Red Devils (7-6, 7-6) with 20 points.