Boys basketball: Racine Lutheran upsets Martin Luther in MCC finale

Jeff Christensen had a ready answer Thursday night to this question: Was this the performance of the year for his Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team?

“Yes!,” he replied.

This was right after the Crusaders upset Martin Luther 65-61 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale. Martin Luther (15-8, 11-5 MCC) had won 10 of its last 11 games going into Thursday’s game, including a 65-59 victory over previously unbeaten St. Catherine’s Jan. 30.

The Crusaders (11-8, 9-7 MCC), which lost to Martin Luther 76-55 Jan. 18, had 17 assists and just nine turnovers in the rematch, which was the MCC finale for both teams. It was the caliber of basketball Christensen had been waiting to see all season.

“In the first half, we did the best job we’ve done all season passing the ball to each other,” he said. “We had 12 baskets on 11 assists. So that got us off to a good start right there offensively.

“We took care of the ball, we were unselfish and we just did a heck of a good job.”

Christensen said patience was preached repeatedly Wednesday at practice.