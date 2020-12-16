Boys basketball: Racine Lutheran rallies to defeat Waterford

Jeff Christensen was disappointed with the intensity he saw from his Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team on Monday night against Prairie.

He had similar feelings Wednesday night when the Crusaders traveled to Waterford for a nonconference game and fell into an early hole.

But then something happened.

Trailing 61-51 with about six minutes to play, the Crusaders rallied for a 69-67 victory. After Waterford tied the score at 67-67 on two free throws by Gabe Riska with 17 seconds left, Lutheran held the ball until about four seconds remained.

Then Jackson Woodward drove and passed to Scooter Molbeck, who laid in the winning shot with seven-tenths of a second to play.

"The last four or five minutes, we played really good defensively," Christensen said.

The Crusaders (3-2) needed that defense because they went just 25 for 71 from the floor. Senior guard Brady Wilks, who became the ninth Lutheran player to surpass 1,000 career points Monday night in the loss to Prairie, especially couldn't get his shot to drop. He was 5 for 25 from the floor, including 3 for 17 from 3-point range,