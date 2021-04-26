Watch Now: Boys basketball: Racine Lutheran hires Hullum as new head coach

For the last 56 years, just two men — Willie Eickhorst and Jeff Christensen — have coached the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team.
They combined to coach a total 1,254 games and win five state championships for the Crusaders.
Justin Hullum was hired Monday to replace Christensen, one of just 29 men in state history to win at least 500 games. And it appears that he plans to continue the trend of long-term coaches this program has had.
When kiddingly asked if he intends to coach his 1-year-old son, Justin Jr., at Lutheran one day, Hullum firmly replied. “I’m going to. I’m going to do this until I can’t see anymore.”
Lutheran athletic director Jason Block obviously saw something impressive in the 45-year-old Hullum. He selected him as Christensen’s successor among a pool of what Block said was, “over a dozen,” applicants for the position.
Starting with the 2021-22 school year, Hullum will work at Lutheran as head of the Resource Center and as a physical education instructor. He is currently teaching in the Detention Center for the Racine Unified School District.
“He came in with an impressive knowledge for the game, a passion for the game and knowledge of the youth basketball scene,” Block said. “He has kind of has a connection there, with feeder programs and things like that. And he has a lot of coaching experience, both in town and up at Riverside.
“And he was very open and willing to also consider a teaching position here, which is huge to have our coach on campus.”
Hullum certainly has the credentials to continue the excellence Eickhorst and Christensen long maintained at Lutheran. In addition to coaching Milwaukee Riverside to a 44-24 record from 2017-20 (the program was idle last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Hullum has been mentored by some of the most successful coaches in Racine County history.
He was promoted to Park’s varsity during the last few months of his sophomore season in 1992, which was the last season of longtime coach Tom Sager. He played as a reserve the next two seasons under Doug Whiteley, Sager’s successor.
From 2003-13, Hullum was a freshman coach at St. Catherine’s under Bob Letsch, a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He considers Letsch to be one of his biggest mentors.
After that, he served as an assistant at Horlick under Jason Treutelaar, who guided the program the WIAA Division 1 Tournament in 2009 and led Marshall to the Division 3 championship in ’02.
And now he’s prepared to create a legacy of his own at Lutheran.
“I definitely respect everything that he’s done,” Hullum said when asked about succeeding Christensen. “”Obviously, he’s an icon not only in Racine, but as far as Wisconsin basketball is concerned. He’s a legend.
“But I’m not trying to compete with Coach Christensen. I’m just trying to come in and instill a vision that I have as far as basketball is concerned from what I learned from all the coaches and from playing basketball. I just want to serve the Lutheran families and players and the community. I love being back in Racine.”
Hullum said one of his biggest influences is Letsch, who become the second-winningest coach in state history in 37 years at St. Catherine’s from 1979-2016.
“His defensive philosophy was amazing and I think I learned a lot from him,” Hullum said. “I sat down and spoke with him a lot before I took the Riverside job. I went over to Coach Letsch’s house and discussed coaching philosophy.”
Hullum has similar feelings for Treutelaar, saying “I respect that man to the utmost. He has always been there for me and taught me so much.”
Treutelaar considered Hullum to be a valued member of his staff during the four seasons Hullum was at Horlick.
“He has a strong knowledge of the game,” Treutelaar said. “You could tell right from the get-go that he was a guy who was going to be a head coach at some point. I learned a tremendous amount from him, as well, through the whole process of having him on the bench with me.
“He’s very knowledgeable about the game and I think he’s got a real good rapport with the players. He knows how to communicate things to them in a way they can understand and put it into play. He doesn’t talk over the heads over above them at all.
“I’m really happy for him to be able to get closer to home and to have a program that has been so successful in the past. To be able to take that program over from Jeff I’m sure is a great honor and he’ll do a great job in that position.”
- Nick Bennett, who coached St. Catherine’s to a 28-1 record and the Division 3 championship, has been named co-high school boys coach of the year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Bennett shared the honor with Otto Hopfinger of Hustisford.
Bennett was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin.