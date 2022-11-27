Boys basketball preview: Youthful Waterford has potential

WATERFORD — Owen Martinson admits that it’s a little strange every afternoon when he walks out onto the practice floor.

As the only senior on the varsity roster for the Waterford High School boys basketball team, maybe there’s a sense of isolation for this multi-sport athlete. But there’s also a wonderful opportunity to be the undisputed leader for a team with plenty of potential.

“It’s definitely weird, but I like being a leader,” the 6-foot-3 guard said. “I have to be the main leader because I’m obviously the oldest and I just have to lead everyone by example.”

Martinson certainly has earned the credibility. As a junior, he averaged a team-high 14.8 points along with 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals. That made him one of the few bright spots on a team that lost seven of its first eight games and then recovered to finish with a respectable 11-14 record.

The Wolverines ended their season on a somewhat promising note, giving Delavan-Darien all it could handle in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal before losing 61-59.

Can they carry over that momentum into this season? It certainly appears to be possible.

Consider that point guard Brogan Finnegan returns as a starter with Martinson. And moving into the starting lineup is sharp-shooting sophomore Jamison Beesley, who scored a team-high 19 points in a season-opening 65-55 loss to Mukwonago. He then had eight points and six rebounds in a 55-53 victory over Kenosha Tremper Saturday night.

There are other talented younger players, who include junior forward Teegan Spence, junior guard Adam Chart, junior guard-forward Josh Storm and sophomore guard-forward Gabriel Geerdts.

And as they continue to develop, they couldn’t ask for a better on-the-floor mentor than Martinson.

“Being our only senior, he’s an amazing guy,” Finnegan said. “If you need help or if you’ve got questions, he’s that guy who has been there. He tells people that, ‘This is what you need to do to be a varsity player.’

“He’s a good leader for our group in the weight room and all that stuff.”

Finnegan gained invaluable experience as the floor leader as a sophomore, averaging 8.0 points and 1.8 assists per game. At 6-4, he sees the floor well and he creates mismatches with his height.

“Brogan put in a ton of time working on his game during the summer,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “His length is a problem for teams, he can plays wherever we need him and, defensively, he knows how to use his length to create problems.

“On the offensive end, if we need a shot, we know that Brogan is a kid who can create for himself. The attention that other teams has to give him creates space for other people.”

Beesley is one example. After averaging 3.5 points per game as a freshman last season, he has made an immediate impact as a starter.

“The playmaking ability we saw in flashes we’ve seen a lot more this year,” Roeglin said. “He’s one of our energy guys who gets the other kids going.”

While Waterford has plenty of youth with seven juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen joining Martinson, it also has ample height.

Nine of Waterford’s 13 players are at least 6-2. And each of the starters — Martinson, Finnegan, Beesley, Spence and Chart — are at least 6-2. The tallest player is 6-5 freshman Jayce Brechtl, who is the son of longtime Waterford girls coach Dena Brechtl.

“We have good length,” Roeglin said. “We’re going to be able to do different things just because of the athletes we have. We’re built differently than we were last year, the skill sets are different than they were last year, so it’s exciting with the guys we have this year.”

Beesley certainly feels that energy.

“We want to make a real far playoff run this year,” he said. “We’re really young, we’ve got a lot of guys who have been playing together and Owen fits in perfectly with us.

“I think we could go to the sectionals. We have a lot of good competition in our sectional, but I think we have the weapons to do it.: