As an air traffic controller at Mitchell International Airport from 1989-2014, Paul Charapata learned the value of calm dialogue with pilots up in murky skies.
That has carried over with him as coach of the Waterford High School boys basketball team.
Charapata believes in positive reinforcement with his players during games. He might turn the volume up on occasion during practices, but Charapata believes no purpose is served by getting loud during games.
“That’s what I learned,” Charapata said. “That’s my take from it (being an air traffic controller). Get them someplace safe and then talk to them because they’re going through a lot when they’re on the court.”
That mindset will especially come into play this season, when Charapata tries to bring along a young team that features four new starters. The objective is to take big steps after finishing 8-14 last season and there will be a great deal of teaching involved if that’s going to happen.
A disappointing season ended last year with a quick exit in the playoffs. The Wolverines featured a 6-foot-4 forward who averaged close to a double-double (the graduated Will Busch), but it never really came together for this team.
“We need to finish,” said the 59-year-old Charapata, a 1977 Waterford graduate. “We have run the clock at practice just to have guys understand that everything is related to time when you play. What we really want to improve on is recognition and being a little more consistent at the end of the game.”
Waterford, which is off to a 1-1 start, may take a while to establish an identity since its top five leading scorers from last season have graduated. Charapata’s top returnee from a statistical standpoint is Willie Ketterhagen, a 6-foot senior forward who averaged 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds a game last season.
Stepping in as starters around him are 5-10 senior guard Josh Szeklinski, 6-1 junior guard Hunter Karpinski, 6-3 sophomore forward Gavin Roanhouse and 6-2 sophomore forward Trevor Hancock.
Szeklinski will play at both point guard or shooting guard.
“He’s got a nice shot and he’s football tough,” Charapata said. “He’s a strong kid and he anticipates pretty well on defense.”
Karpinski, who will also play both backcourt positions, brings plenty of energy to the table.
“He’s got a real revved-up motor,” Charapata said. “He’s real aggressive. That’s his strength.”
Trying to replace Busch’s average of 9.9 rebounds per game last season may be a challenge. Stepping in to help fill that role are Roanhouse and Hancock, who have collectively grabbed more than half of the Wolverines’ rebounds in their first two games.
Roanhouse may be a little undersized for his role, but he has made up for that with attitude.
“He’s a real good rebounder,” Charapata said. “He’s relentless on the boards. In my time at Waterford, I don’t think we’ve had anybody quite like him. There’s an aggressiveness and a willingness just to play defense and rebound.”
Strength from the bench will come from players who include 5-11 junior guard Cameron Glemblin, 6-3 junior forward Braydon Chart, 6-0 sophomore guard Jake Kempken, 5-9 sophomore guard Gabe Riska, 5-11 junior guard Ian Grissmeyer, 5-9 junior guard Silas Tetzlaff and 6-4 junior forward Ian Graham.
“We’re hoping we can really develop a stout defense and begin to get a rebounding edge in our games,” Charapata said. “It’s about bringing some high intensity to the defense and not just sitting back and playing in the halfcourt.”
