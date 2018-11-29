It was a run that provided Dave Pettit with a scrapbook of memories.
With his son, Jack, running the show for the fourth straight year at point guard, the Union Grove High School boys basketball team had a season to remember. The Broncos closed out the regular season with 11 straight victories, won the Southern Lakes Conference title and advanced to the regional championship.
But Jack Pettit, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer as a senior and averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, has graduated. So have fellow starters Riley Hale and Jacob Ross, Union Grove’s second- and third-leading scorers last season.
Will the Broncos take a step back or can Dave Pettit keep this going? Pettit expects the latter.
The goal is to finish in the top half of the conference and Pettit believes he has the talent to do that. It just might take time to get things settled with a number of players he’s going to try to mix and match.
“I like what we have back,” Pettit said. “It’s definitely different. Whether it’s my son or not, having the same point guard on your team for four years makes a huge difference.
“So we’re starting over from that perspective. We have a core of kids who know what’s going on, which makes a huge difference. Their basketball IQ is high and they understand what we’re trying to do when we’re trying to do it.”
Luke Hansel, a 6-foot senior who averaged 5.6 points per game as a junior — the second-highest average among Union Grove’s returning players — is stepping into Jack Pettit’s shoes. Noah Hilarides, a 5-11 junior, will also see time at point guard.
The Broncos’ most established returning player from a statistical perspective is 6-5 junior center Sam Rampulla, who averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. But a different role awaits him.
“Sam’s changing his game a little bit,” Pettit said. “He’s accustomed to receiving dishes off of penetration where Jack, Riley and Jacob could get to the hole, Sam’s man would step up and they’d quite often dump it to him for layups.
“This year, Sam is really going to have to improve on playing with his back to the basket. Dumping it to him inside is going to be a focal point.”
Pettit has several other options for what he expects will be a lineup that remains fluid this season.
Joining Rampulla and Hansel as starters in Tuesday’s season-opening 80-71 loss to Kenosha Tremper were 6-2 senior forward Luke Nelson, who started several games last season, 6-1 senior guard Nate Koch, who didn’t play last season, and 6-3 junior forward Collin Long, who responded with a team-high 14 points.
“He can get to the rim and he can jump out of the gym,” Pettit said of Long.
Among the others who will be seeing playing time are 5-10 sophomore guard Hayden Domagalski, whose father, Rob, is the longtime girls coach at Union Grove, 6-2 senior forward Dylan Mutchie, who didn’t play last season, and 5-10 senior guard Jack Clark, another defensive specialist.
“Last year, we went with about nine guys and, I think this year, we go a little deeper,” Pettit said. “We might be 10 or 11 in the rotation. It’s different because I have a lot of kids who do one or two things really well. So when I need them to do that, that’s when they’ll play.
“Probably the best thing to say about this team is I have a bunch of athletes. As they become better basketball players, we’ll become more competitive.”
