Boys basketball preview: Union Grove looks to share the wealth

UNION GROVE — Dave Pettit has quite a few slices of pie to distribute this season.

That wasn’t the case last year, when the Union Grove High School boys basketball coach served most of the pie to senior forward Tyson Skalecki. And for good reason. He led the Broncos to a 15-11 record after averaging 19.2 points per game — which was more than twice anyone else on the Union Grove High School boys basketball team.

But Skalecki, a first-team All-Racine County player as a senior, has since moved on to play for Carroll University. And now comes time for Pettit to slice a new pie.

“We have seven seniors back and all them had quality time last year,” Pettit said. “Five of them actually started at some point throughout the year. Filling in 19 points per game is going to be big, but we’re not going to have one guy do it. I think they’ll collectively be able to do it.

“Their chemistry is going to be a huge strength of ours and I don’t think you’re going to know where the points are going to come from. I think all of our guys will average between eight and 12 points a game instead of having that one guy who scores 19 a game.”

Starting with Owen Nowak, it’s likely to be a formidable group effort. Nowak, who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in baseball last season, is the leading returning scorer (9.5 points) and rebounder (5.8).

Nowak believes a new uptempo style will benefit him and his teammates.

“I think we will be a lot faster than we were last year,” he said. “We really want to emphasize getting up and getting back on the court, we want to have good defense, which translates into good offense and some very nice fastbreak layups.

“We want to catch opponents off guard, be able to outpace them and end up winning the game that way.”

Union Grove is set at point guard with Jackson Barber, who just led the Broncos’ soccer team to a an 18-2-2 record and a share of the SLC championship. Barber brings those same leadership skills to the basketball court after averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 assists per game as a junior.

Barber learned from an early age. His mother, the former Amy Wing, is a member of the UW-Oshkosh Athletic Hall of Fame after leading the Titans to an 89-19 record and a berth in the 1995 NCAA Division III national championship game as a point guard.

“I don’t study much at all,” Barber said. “It all just kind of comes to me. My mom played in college back in the day and it came to her, too. So I guess it just comes to me like it came to her.”

How well does Barber understand the game?

“I told him at practice that I might have to study up more on the game,” Pettit said with a smile. “It sounds like he knows more then me! He’s been with me for three years and he knows what we want and what we’re trying to do.”

Someone who could make a big jump this season is Jack Waters’ the Broncos’ 6-3 center who may have unlocked the key to his shooting touch. Waters made just 11 of 26 free-throw attempts last season.

Waters, a natural righthander, had been used to shooting with his left hand through his time in his school. But when he switched to shooting right handed midway through last season, he began to see much better results.

“He was frustrated, I was frustrated and, the next day, we came in a varsity reserve game,” Pettit said. “We tried some shooting drills real close to the basket with just his right hand. His form was really good, his follow through was real good, the rotation on the ball was good. We just pronounced him right-handed!””

Another returning starter for the Broncos is 6-4 forward Zach Montgomery, who averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds. Top players off the bench start with Tobin Van De Water (4.4 points) and Jack Lee (2.5).

“Zach Montgomery, Owen Nowak, Jack Lee, Tobin Van De Water, Jackson Barber, I think we have all improved,” Waters said. “We have all been together for a long time and I think it will all show on the court this year.”