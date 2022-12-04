Boys basketball preview: St. Catherine's loaded with talent

RACINE — The question put to Dominic Pitts might initially appear to border on preposterous, but it nevertheless seems worth exploring: Is this St. Catherine’s boys basketball team comparable in any way to the 2020-21 Angels, who capped a two-year run of 53-1 with the WIAA Division 3 championship?

Pitts has the perspective to answer that question.

As a sophomore two years ago, Pitts was a top player off the bench for Angels, who featured a pair of first-team All-State guards in Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee. Certainly, that team deserves to be mentioned as one of the greatest ever from Racine County.

Two years later, Pitts is a returning starter on a team that exceeded expectations last season. Despite graduating all five starters from the championship team, the Angels went 18-10 and advanced to the sectional semifinals.

Four starters return from that team along with several talented young players, including highly-rated freshman guard Lamont Hamilton. So can this team be compared in any way to that 2021 championship team in terms of potential?

Pitts did not dismiss the question as ridiculous.

“There are similarities in the guard play, especially,” Pitts said. “We’ve got so many quick guards who can handle the ball similarly to Kam and Tyrese. Obviously, they’re on a different level, but we’ve got a lot of guys who know their roles.

“We’re really strong in the guard position and then we’ve got some strong guys, football players, who can do it down low, too.”

The only starter second-year coach Ryan Thompson lost from last season is Alijah Matthews, who led the Angels in scoring (17.7 points). Returning starters are Pitts (12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds), Evan Moherek (10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds), Davion Thomas (10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds) and Isaiah Wray (2.8 points, 4.3 rebounds).

Pitts, a tight end and linebacker in football, brings muscle inside the paint. The athletic Thomas, who had been offered a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin to be a wide receiver, is the leading returning rebounder. Moherek is a strong outside shooter and Wray brought additional strength to the post.

That’s just the returning starters. There’s so much more than that.

“It’s a big contrast from where we were last year because we just didn’t have experience,” Thompson said. “This year, we have eight seniors back who bring the experience and then we have new guys who are new to varsity basketball, so there’s a big learning curve.

“What’s nice is when you’ve got a good group of seniors, the younger guys can look at them and they form their relationships with them.”

With those eight seniors, Thompson is carrying three juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen. The most anticipated of those newcomers may be the left-handed Hamilton, who should have a prominent role this season.

“This is what I can tell you about Lamont Hamilton,” Thompson said. “Lamont is about winning and Lamont is about the team, first and foremost. He’ll do what’s asked of him, whether it’s guarding guys and not scoring or it’s scoring a lot of points and guarding guys.

“Whether we’re going to need him to be a shooter or we’re going to need him to be a facilitator of the ball and penetrate or guard people, he’ll do anything you ask as a coach.”

There is a great deal of depth, from senior lettermen Jakari Oliver, Terrion Barnes (the brother of Prairie All-State guard Jasonya Barnes), Tristan Wray and Elijay Wray (Isaiah’s twin brother), DJ Carr (the Angels’ only sophomore) and freshman Eddie Vinson Jr., whose father was a standout for Racine Lutheran.

What can fans expect from this team, which opens its season tonight with a 7 p.m. Metro Classic Conference game against Prairie at the Johnson Athletic Center?

“We want to play fast and loose,” Thompson said. “As a coach, I want to play as many guys as we can. The way to do that is by playing a faster pace and uptempo.

“But the kids are going to decide how many guys we play but how they execute.”

Expect a great deal of that this season.

“This team is pretty deep,” Moherek said. “Defensively, we’re pretty strong and, offensively, we’re listening to coach Ryan (Thompson), moving the ball around and getting open shots.”

Added Thomas: “We’re unselfish and we do so many things with the players we have. We have so much chemistry from last year with all the experience we have coming back, so we could do a lot.”