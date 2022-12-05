Boys basketball preview: Prairie showing signs of quick turnaround

Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of stories previewing Racine County boys basketball teams.

WIND POINT — So far, so good for The Prairie School boys basketball team.

It would have been reasonable to assume a challenging season is awaiting the Hawks considering just one starter returns from a 12-14 team. And that still may turn out to be the case.

But Prairie is off to a 3-1 start with several talented young players filling in around guard Kaleb Shannon, the only senior and returning starter. If young players the likes of Carsen Eeg and LaTrevion Fenderson continue to progress, the potential for this team seems considerable.

That’s saying a lot considering three key players — Ashe Oglesby, Asanjai Hunter and Jayce Jaramillo have moved on. Hunter and Jaramillo graduated while Olgesby, a first-team All-Racine County player as a junior last season, has moved.

When asked about Oglesby’s situation, Prairie coach Jason Jaramillo said, “We found out in the middle of July that Ashe would be moving out of town with his father. We appreciate everything he did for us over the last three seasons and wish him well.”

But the Hawks appear to be regrouping in a hurry. Their only loss so far has been to state-ranked St. Mary Catholic. While Prairie lost 91-51 that day, it has defeated Williams Bay 59-38, Horlick 76-55 and St. Augustine Prep 79-49 in its three other games.

“We certainly have some holes to fill and graduated quite a bit of talent,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “But we have a young group who is eager to learn and the cupboard’s certainly not bare.

“Kaleb’s our lone senior, but we have several sophomores in the mix and a couple of juniors. We’ve had to do a lot more teaching than we’ve done the last seven or eight seasons. We’ve been pretty spoiled. But as a coaching staff, it’s pretty exciting. We know there’s going to be plenty of peaks and valleys with this group, but their effort and attitude have been outstanding.”

Shannon has especially stepped up as the team’s leader. After averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals as a junior, he upped his game by averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals so far.

“We met multiple times before the season started,” Jaramillo said. “He wants to be a really good leader this year. He was voted a team captain by his peers. Even when the score got lopsided (against St. Mary Catholic), his effort level did not waver and his body language stayed positive.”

Said Shannon: “I welcome this opportunity a lot. I think we’re going to have a good year and surprise many people in that state. I think we have a talented team.”

The addition of Fenderson has certainly helped. He played last season as a freshman at St. Catherine’s, where his father, LaVontay, was the All-Racine County Player of the Year in 2004.

Fenderson has demonstrated the same scoring prowess his father once had, averaging 17.2 points per game so far despite batting foul trouble. He also leads the Hawks in rebounding (10.0). He had 27 points and 14 rebounds against St. Augustine Prep.

“I learned a lot from dad,” Fenderson said. “My dad is the second leading scorer at Parkside (with 1,818 points) and he taught me everything I know about the game of basketball. He tells me everything he knows.”

Eeg, who was impressive as a freshman, also also been a force. He is averaging 13.8 points per game and has connected on 9 of 24 3-point attempts.

Others have showed flashes, including Elijah Gordon, Caden Roehl-Landrum and Nick Peterson. Whether the Hawks can carry this success into their Metro Classic Conference schedule, starting with a game against St. Catherine’s Tuesday night, remains to be seen. But the potential appears to be there.

“People say that we lost a lot and not a lot is expected of our team this year,” Eeg said. “But we have a sophomore transfer (Fenderson) and I think he’s going to help us play together as a team.

“And our younger guys are going to do a good job helping keep our team together. As time goes by, we’re going to learn to play together and win a lot of games this year.”