Boys basketball preview: Park looking for a fresh start (copy)

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of stories previewing Racine County boys basketball teams.

RACINE — Willie Williams wasn't even asked the question. He was willing to voluntarily own up to his mistakes.

The senior forward for the Park High School boys basketball team missed half of last season with academic issues. He wasn't the only one on the team with those issues. When the dust settled, the Panthers had one of the most trying seasons in their long history, losing their final 16 games after a 4-5 start.

Williams, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard, realizes he played a role in that rough season and vows to do better.

"I've just got to make it up after what did last year," Williams said. "I failed the team by being ineligible. The team really needed me last year and I failed them. But this year, I'm going to try and make up for everything."

That conviction could have a substantial impact Park.

"Willie has so much potential," first-year coach Casey Robbins said. "I told him he has all the tools to be player of the year in our conference if he plays the way I know he can play."

There are other reasons why Park could make a rapid ascent from the basement of the Southern Lakes Conference. The first is that predecessor Tray Allen hardly left Robbins a team devoid of talent.

The 29-year-old Robbins, who had served as an assistant to Jason Treutelaar at Horlick — where Robbins graduated in 2011 — inherits a team with four returning starters — Isaiah Robinson, Trevion Carothers, Kmareon Mayweather and Brayden Burgher.

All except Burgher played on a Park football team that had a breakthrough season after more than a decade of futility, advancing to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. And these players intend to take that winning mentality into football.

"We bring a lot of energy from football," Mayweather said. "We're proud of that and we're going to be bringing in the same guys from football."

Robinson, who is recovering from a broken collarbone from football, made a strong impact as a freshman starter last season. He averaged a team-high 10.2 points per game, along with 2.8 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Already, Robinson has taken on the role of a team leader.

"I learned a lot of things," Robinson said. "I just watch basketball all the time. I feel that I'm better. I got stronger, I got taller, I've got a better mindset coming into this year and I can really play basketball."

He will be joined in the backcourt by Mayweather, who was second in scoring at 8.6 points per game. The 6-3 Burgher, who joins Robinson and Mayweather as the only three returning letterwinners, is Park's most established post player after averaging 5.6 points and a team-high 3.9 rebounds per game.

Others who could be in Robbins' rotation are Dontreyvious Lynch, Jeremiah Johnson, Jacob Freeman and Jamarion Lacy.

Entering the season, Park has two academically ineligible players. But Robbins is doing what he can to build a culture within the program that focuses on education.

"We emphasize that heavily," he said. "We have a thing called TAPS, which means Team Accountability Point System, so if they miss a class, they get a TAP. It's to keep them accountable.

"We have some study tables coming up. And I text them continually telling them to make sure they're in the class and make sure they're doing the work."

If all goes well, Robbins isn't hesitant about projecting some lofty goals.

"I think we could finish top three in the conference, if we put everything together and everyone buys in," he said. "Obviously, the first half of the season is always the toughest.

"We want to to really get it rolling in January, February and March."