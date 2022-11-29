Boys basketball preview: Lukenbill leads talented Burlington

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories previewing Racine County boys basketball teams.

BURLINGTON — James Robert “JR” Lukenbill almost sounds too good to be true at times.

He’s a point guard for the Burlington High School boys basketball team who believes in leading by example. Trash talking is for others. His teammates look up to him and his opponents admire him

He earned first-team All-Racine County honors after averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.8 assists. At 6-foot-5, he is one inch taller than he was last season. He has signed an athletic scholarship to play for Northern Michigan next season.

And Lukenbill has all this season to play for one of the best teams in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“When we did little kid camps with him in the summer, everybody knew he was special,” senior teammate Morgan Crist said. “He’s kind of like a role model to me even though he’s in my own grade.”

Make no mistake about it: Lukenbill is no one-man team with three other returning starters — Connor Roffers, Tommy Teberg and Karsen Skiles — along with several talented players coming off the bench.

But if Burlington wins its first Southern Lakes Conference championship since 2013 and advances to the state tournament for the first time since 1979, it will be Lukenbill running the show. It’s a role he welcomes.

“With the Wisconsin Swing, an AAU program, I had a real good time playing with a bunch of D1- and D2-level players,” Lukenbill said. “That really improved my game.

“I took on a different role and focused more on the defensive side and rebounding, getting other guys open and improving everything except my scoring. And I worked on my game all summer.”

If there’s one aspect to Lukenbill’s game that Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz wants to tweak, it’s his scoring. As much as Lukenbill strives to set up his teammates, shooting comes just as naturally to him.

“We’re trying to push him to be just a little more assertive,” Berezowitz said. “He’s such a team-first person. He’s got those moments where he does what other people can’t do and, as a coach, you kind of want him to do that a little bit more.

“But he definitely takes a team-first approach, which helps everyone else. He was unanimously picked as the captain this year and that tells you how much everyone respects him.”

Lukenbill will be directing a team that returns several other established players on a youth-laden team which features just four seniors among 15 players. But Berezowitz is encouraged by the three seniors beyond Lukenbill — Morgan Crist, Kieran Kendall and Kane Walby.

Kendall will be new to the varsity this season. He averaged 3.1 points per game as a sophomore for Wilmot and then sat out last season after transferring to Burlington.

“Kieran was able to practice all last year and we know we’re getting a guy who has some experience on the court,” Berezowitz said.

Getting back a healthy Crist will also be a bonus to the Demons.

“Morgan Crist arguably has worked as hard as anybody,” Berezowitz said. “Morgan has had a tough go. He just seems to always get hurt. He broke a foot early in our workouts in the fall. He’s coming back slowly, but he should be back in a few weeks.”

And then there is a strong junior class headed by Roffers, Teberg and Skiles.

Roffers is coming off a breakthrough season, during which he averaged 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Teberg, who ranked fourth in the state during the football season with 69 receptions, averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Skiles averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Other impact players include Ben Graham (2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds) and Jack Sulik (1.6 points, 2.5 rebounds).

With such talent, Kendall believes the Demons have the potential to accomplish something the program hasn’t achieved in nearly 44 years. And that’s playing the state tournament, which the Demons reached in 1974 and ‘79 under coach Jerry Hill.

“We want to win sectionals this year,” he said. “That’s our goal — win sectionals and get to the Kohl Cenfer