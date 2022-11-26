Boys basketball preview: It goes beyond record for Catholic Central

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories previewing Racine County boys basketball teams.

BURLINGTON — As the only Division 5 program in the nine-team Metro Classic Conference, Catholic Central deals with an annual gauntlet of a schedule. Playing the likes of St. Catherine’s, Greendale Martin Luther and Saint Thomas More can be both humbling and demoralizing.

It can can also be beneficial.

Take last season, when the Hilltoppers started with eight straight losses and entered the WIAA Division 5 regionals with a 3-20 record. After opening with a 57-43 victory over Pecatonica, Catholic Central gave Cambria-Frieslan all it could handle before losing 43-35 in a regional semifinal.

Cambria-Friesland went on to a sectional championship, where it was edged 43-41 by eventual state champion Randolph.

The point of this story? Never underestimate a Catholic Central team, regardless of its record.

“We play in a tough conference and the conference just prepares us for the teams in the playoffs, because the teams in the playoffs are just like us,” senior guard Danny von Rabenau said. “We just get the upper hand by playing more skilled people.

“Last year, we came in with a mid-range seeding for our record and it just goes to show that we can stick with any team that we play in the playoffs, especially on our conference schedule strength.

“If we just work hard and really focus on the playoffs, I feel this year we’ll have a good shot of going far.”

Beyond strength of schedule, there’s something else working in the Hilltoppers’ favor this season: After having just two seniors each of the last two seasons, there are six on this roster. The other three team members are juniors.

So for the first time in his three years as Catholic Central’s coach, Steve Smith has ample experience.

“I think we have a really experienced team this year,” Smith said. “We’ve got six seniors, we’ve got five returning lettermen and we’ve got three returning starters. We return a lot of experience and we’re not teaching a lot of new stuff to these guys.

“These guys know the drill and know the expectations. They’re accustomed to the grind and the season schedule.”

The biggest loss is Cal Miles, a 6-4 forward who led the Hilltoppers in scoring (11.6), rebounding (5.1), assists (2.3) and steals (1.6). Miles is now a freshman tight end for the UW-La Crosse football team.

Helping to pick up the slack offensively is Evan Krien, who was second to Miles last season in scoring with an average of 9.6 points per game.

“He’s the best athlete on the team,” Smith said. “He’s going to be kind of a multi-dimensional guy. I’m going to ask him to step up to that Cal Miles role and play inside and out. He’s going to have to get his points not only from the 3-point line, but from attacking the basket and, possibly, some post-up game as well.”

With von Rabenau, the Hilltoppers are set with a floor leader. He averaged 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 rebounds per game as a junior.

“In my mind, he’s the best point guard in the conference,” Smith said. “His handles are extremely good, he’s got a nice mid-range game and he is pretty strong on the offensive side. And he’s a pretty good rebounder for his size.

“So he’s going to give us steady leadership.”

The other returning starter is Christian Pedone, who also has an established role.

“Christian is my best defender,” Smith said. “I’m also on him to shoot the ball more. He is probably tied with Evan in terms of my best outside shooter.”

Among the other others expected to see ample playing time are seniors Riley Sullivan, a 6-3 forward, Ayden Muellenbach, a 6-4 forward, and Johnathan Benitez, a 6-5 forward.

“Riley is pretty tall and lengthy and he’s a mismatch that can help,” Pedone said. “He can guard some of these other forwards in our conference and he’s very pivotal to our success.”

Everything appears in line for the Hilltoppers to have a successful season. Just don’t judge them by their record.

“We have a lot of experience in our top six or seven guys and the fact that most of us are two- or three-sport athletes, we have pretty good conditioning and we’ll just rotate as we need,” Krien said.