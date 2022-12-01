Boys basketball preview: Horlick has plenty of brawn

Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of stories previewing Racine County boys basketball teams.

RACINE — Putting the ball in the basket may be a work in progress this season for the Horlick High School boys basketball team.

But as far as a rugged defense, the Rebels figure to have plenty of that to help the cause as their offense develops. After all, they will have plenty of brawn from the school’s football program, which went 7-3 this season.

We’re talking about 6-foot-3 forward Blake Fletcher, who can squat 425 pounds. And 6-4, 270-pound Camren McIntosh, who has a surprisingly deft shooting touch. And how about Reggie Hubbard, who averaged 10.1 yards per carry as a running back?

All three of those will be prominent members of a team that features just one returning starter — Fletcher — from last season. And Fletcher didn’t return to the team until last January after breaking the tibia in his left leg early during the 2021 football season.

“We have a group of guys returning who didn’t see a whole lot of minutes last year and guys from the lower levels who have a great work ethic,” said Jason Treutelaar, who has been Horlick’s coach since 2003. “I think a lot of this stuff carries over from the football program.

“These guys were hard workers and it showed on the football field. And now they’re coming with the same mentality onto the hard wood and they’re really focused. They give me 110% on Saturday (a season-opening 71-61 loss to Greendale Nov. 26) and our guys walked out of there knowing we played our tails off.

“If we continue to do that and improve, we’re going to be somebody who we think, come January and February, will be a lot more improved.”

What remains to be seen is how much the Rebels develop offensively. Horlick’s top five scorers from last season — Matt Burnette, Darrien Long, Jadin Dombrowski, Zamarion Dyess and T.J. Williams — have graduated. Burnette led the way by averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Long averaged 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Can those numbers be adequately replaced? Senior guard Isaiah believes this team has the potential to do that.

“With us losing a lot of our players who were big stars last year to graduation, I have a lot of confidence in our big men this year, who are Cam and Blake,” King said. “With them having played varsity the last couple of years, they set a big tone for us.

“I feel very confident in them bringing the momentum and confidence that we need to keep us on a good pace this year.”

McIntosh, who averaged 2.9 points as a junior, may be the biggest surprise so far. He is coming off perhaps his best game, making four 3-pointers and scoring 24 points in a 76-55 loss to Prairie Tuesday night.

“He was able to develop his game on both ends of the floor,” Treutelaar said. “I think he’s another guy where football has really helped him. Playing tight end, his hands are soft and he’s able to knock down a lot of shots.

“Right now, I’d say he’s one of our top — if not our top — shooting threats. And I think Cam is another leader out there who has become more vocal.”

The 6-3 Fletcher, who is considering football opportunities at Air Force and Wisconsin, has also developed in basketball. That was exemplified against Greendale, when he had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“He understands the game very well,” Treutelaar said. “He sees things on the basketball floor, he anticipates really well, he’s very strong on the boards, he picks up everything in the paint, he has improved his outside jump shot and we feel he’ll be able to hit some threes and open things up.”

How well others on this team develop is yet to be determined. But Fletcher is encouraged by what he believes is an improved team attitude.

“We have a very close-knit group of guys,” he said. “We’re all for each other. We’re not for ourselves. We want each other succeed and we don’t have any big egos and we don’t have any ‘me’ guys on the team this year.

“It shows on the court. We’re playing together as a team and I think that’s going to help us win this year.”

Added senior guard Jayden Wendt: “We all have great chemistry and we have a couple of leaders on the team. I think we’ll do better than people think and we’ll excite some people this year.”