Boys basketball preview: Case hopes to carry over success

MOUNT PLEASANT — The excitement of Amari Jedkins’ ferocious dunks is in the past.

So is the floor mastery of guard Terryon Brumby, the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season.

Just don’t dismiss the Case High School boys basketball team on the heels of its eighth appearance in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament. There’s still plenty of talent remaining and it starts with Cameron Werner, the Eagles’ 6-foot-8 senior center.

Off the court, he’s ranked No. 1 academically in his class and has aspirations of becoming a pharmacist. On a basketball court, he quietly goes about his business and gets things done.

Playing in the shadow of Jedkins, who received a scholarship to play for UW-Green Bay, Werner averaged 6.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots as a junior last season. Maybe those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but that’s not Werner is about.

“Probably defense is the biggest factor that he’s going to make in games,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “He’ll have games where he scores 15, 20 points, but I think, in general, every single game he’s going to impact it defensively.

“It’s going to be tough to score for guys going to the rim. He’s going to average three or four blocks a game. He has a unique ability because of his volleyball background to block shots.”

He’s been quite a foundation so far for the Eagles, who are off to a 2-0 start. With the return of Termarion Brumby, Terryon’s brother, and the potential of Josiah McNeal, who could be a surprise after averaging 1.6 points a junior, these Eagles are looking to pick up where they off.

And that was giving eventual state champion Neenah all it could handle in a state semifinal before losing 60-52.

“Going to the state tournament last year was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Werner said. “We were really lucky to have the guys we had last year. Three of our starters left, but me an Termarion are returning and we still have a lot of guys who were on the team last year who are looking to continue where we left off last year.”

Brumby stands aside Werner as team leader. Playing in the shadow of his brother, Termarion Brumby averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds (second only to Jedkins), 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

Will Termarion be another Terryon? Not necessarily, but that’s not a bad thing.

“They’re different players,” Berce said. “Termarion is more athletic and just overall bigger. You can get Termarion the ball anywhere from five to 20 free from the rim and he can score. He uses his body well around the rim to draw fouls and to score. And then he’s got great footwork.

“Put that all together and he’s a threat from different areas on the floor. But his biggest talent is defense. Last year, he held so many top players in the state in check.”

The graduation of Terryon Brumby (18.3 points), Jedkins (16.9) and Adrian Bryant (14.8) will leave a huge void offensively. Among those picking up the slack is McNeal, who is averaging 18.5 points through the Eagles’ first two games this season.

“Josiah has gotten a lot better since last year, Berce said. “He’s worked on his game a ton. He can shoot it, he can drive, he’s big and he actually can score in the post although he likes playing outside more. And he can rebound.”

Another fast riser is Anthony Bull, a sophomore who has averaged 16.0 points this season. Bull has made six of nine 3-point attempts.

Among the others who will help are Kaden Coppage, Denim Hicks and Tkai Robinson.

“I’m feeling confident,” Brumby said. “I just think I’m going to have to step up, the other returning players are going to have to step up and we’re going to have to do better on defense and rebounds and do all the little things.”

Added McNeal: “We just have young talent. We have a lot to bring to the table. Obviously, Terryon and Amari are big shoes to fill because they were electrifying players, but I feel we have the guys who can fill those shoes.”