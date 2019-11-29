Boys basketball preview: Burlington seeks change in fortunes; Union Grove, Waterford need to rebound

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OUTLOOK: Following the Broncos’ triumphant 2017-18 season, when they won the SLC Conference and star guard Jack Pettit became the program’s all-time leading scorer, things went backward.

Union Grove averaged 15.9 turnovers per game (with just 8.8 assists per game) and never attained any level of consistency. The Broncos did not win more than two straight games last season.

“We had a hard time taking care of the ball and that led to many issues,” Dave Pettit said. “But we played 12 or 13 guys in a lot of games, so we got the kids who came back a lot of experience.”

The Broncos will be led by Rampulla, who averaged 9.0 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds last season. The four-year starter also blocked a team-high 15 shots.

“He’s gotten better on the inside,” Pettit said. “He’s 6-6, he’s got wide shoulders and he’s gotten better moves as his career has gone on. I’d like to think we’ll be getting the ball into him quite a bit.

Other proven players for the Broncos include Long (8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds) and Hilarides (3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds). Ross, who was promoted to the varsity late last season, showed potential in his brief stint.