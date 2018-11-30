No high school boys basketball program in Racine County has likely had to endure more misfortune during the last two seasons than Burlington.
It was last Dec. 19 when guard Nick Klug, Burlington’s all-time leading scorer, was lost for the season with a leg injury. And then on Sept. 21, Nick Webley, a standout forward, was lost for this season with a broken leg suffered while playing wide receiver for the Demons’ football team.
The Demons persevered last season to salvage an 11-13 record without Klug and there’s a chance they could be a contender this year as Webley watches from the bench.
While there’s only one returning starter — 6-foot-6 junior forward Dylan Runkel — the Demons have some talented young players. They also have considerable height with Runkel, Trent Turzenski (6-6), Logan Swantz (6-4) and Michael Mulhollon (6-3).
“Trent and Dylan played a lot last year and will definitely be a strength of our team,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “I’m trying to fit in the pieces around them. That’s the part that’s a little more difficult and obviously losing Nick changes that a little bit.
“We’ll definitely be a work in progress, but I like our size and I like some of the things we can do with it. But we’re trying to figure out a system that works that’s a little different than in years past.”
Having Runkel back certainly helps. After averaging 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds as a sophomore, he has averaged 15.0 points during Burlington’s 1-1 start going into Friday night.
“Dylan is still growing,” Berezowitz said. “He’s one of these kids who has been a late developer. I think he’s starting to realize that as he continues to work on his game while his body grows, he keeps getting better and better.
“That’s exciting to see because I think he’s got a real high ceiling.”
New point guard Trey Krause, a 5-11 senior, and Turzenski were the top two pitchers on Burlington’s state tournament team last June. Krause (4.1 points last season) and Turzenski (5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds), who have respectively accepted baseball scholarships from Illinois State and Valparaiso, bring a savviness Berezowitz likes.
“Trey’s just a competitor,” he said. “You watch him on the mound and he doesn’t wow you with his athleticism, but he just gets people out. He just makes things happen. It’s the same thing on the basketball court. He’s getting the ball to where it needs to get to, he makes great passes and he gets shots when he’s open.
“When you have two Division I baseball kids in Trey and Trent, they have a sense of calmness to them because they’ve been in big moments.”
Other new starters are 6-1 sophomore guard Ethan Safar and 5-7 sophomore Joey Berezowitz, Steve’s only son among his four children. Joey Berezowitz had been on the bench with his father as a waterboy since he was young.
Among the players coming off the bench are Tucker Strommen, a 6-0 senior forward; Mulhollon, a freshman; and Swantz, a junior.
“We just have to keep looking for our identity,” Berezowitz said. “We have a lot of guys who have played early. We’re just trying to see what our rotation is going to look like.
“That’s really the fun of coaching, trying to put that together and trying to build. I love our practices. The kids are thirsty to get better and you can’t ask for anything more when you have kids whose goal is to get better.”
