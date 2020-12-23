Boys basketball: Prairie's Nesbitt commits to Northern Michigan

“He’s a kid, when he fills out physically, his best days are ahead of him, so I think Northern Michigan got a really good one.”

Northern Michigan, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, went 13-17 last year in Majkrzak’s first season as coach. Prior to being hired by NMU, Majkrzak coached one season at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, where he went 25-8.

The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season Jan. 9 against UW-Parkside, which is also a member of the GLIAC.

“I couldn’t be happier for the young man,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “There are just not a lot of athletes in any sport that receive full athletic scholarships anymore. I believe it is actually less than 2%.

“When Antuan visited with his parents Tony and Diane, I think he knew right away. The coaching staff, facilities and academics are all strong and they run a system that should fit his abilities perfectly. Going somewhere where he was truly wanted was also important, and NMU has stayed on him since the spring.