Boys basketball: Prairie's Nesbitt commits to Northern Michigan

It was an opportunity Antuan Nesbitt wasn’t going to pass up.
When a roster spot recently opened on the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team, it was offered to Nesbitt. The 6-foot-4 senior forward for Prairie didn’t think twice about accepting the NCAA Division II athletic scholarship.
“I think one of their seniors left or something and an extra spot opened up,” said Nesbitt, who has a 3.1 grade-point average and intends to pursue a business major in college.
Nesbitt has been on Northern Michigan’s radar since last spring, when he was having conversations with head coach Matt Majkrzak prior to the AAU season. But when that roster spot became available, Majkrzak contacted Nesbitt and things happened quickly.
Until that point, Nesbitt said his only offers had been from Carthage College and UW-Whitewater, both Division III programs.
Nesbitt visited the NMU campus in Marquette, Mich., with his parents, Tony and Diane, and brother Neimiah on Dec. 12. It didn’t take him long to warm up to the idea of being their for four years starting next fall.
“Getting a full-ride scholarship is a big thing, especially going forward in life after college,” said Nesbitt, who has yet to sign his official national letter of intent. “That’s something that was really intriguing.
“Going up there and meeting the coaching staff, it just felt right. They were very welcoming when I got there and it just felt right. We connected right away. They showed me a lot of the school and I liked everything I saw.”
Nesbitt, a three-year starter, has been instrumental is keeping Prairie competitive in the rugged Metro Classic Conference. Playing such traditional state powers as St. Catherine’s, Greendale Martin Luther and Whitefish Bay Dominican, the Hawks have gone 34-22 in the MCC in Nesbitt’s time as a starter.
They are off to a 5-1 start this season with Nesbitt averaging 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
But while Nesbitt has handled the scoring load at Prairie, what makes him an intriguing college prospect is his ability to involve teammates. He led the MCC in assists last season with an average of 7.8 per game and is being considered by Majkrzak as a point guard in college.
St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett is one of believes Nesbitt fits that profile.
“He’s a very composed player,” Bennett said. “He always plays within himself. For a kid who averages 20-plus points a game, he’s very unselfish. He’s a willing a passer, obviously, his athletic ability can jump out at you, he’s got a quick first step, he’s been really well coached and I know he’s a very coachable kid.
“He’s a kid, when he fills out physically, his best days are ahead of him, so I think Northern Michigan got a really good one.”
Northern Michigan, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, went 13-17 last year in Majkrzak’s first season as coach. Prior to being hired by NMU, Majkrzak coached one season at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, where he went 25-8.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season Jan. 9 against UW-Parkside, which is also a member of the GLIAC.
“I couldn’t be happier for the young man,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “There are just not a lot of athletes in any sport that receive full athletic scholarships anymore. I believe it is actually less than 2%.
“When Antuan visited with his parents Tony and Diane, I think he knew right away. The coaching staff, facilities and academics are all strong and they run a system that should fit his abilities perfectly. Going somewhere where he was truly wanted was also important, and NMU has stayed on him since the spring.
“He had plenty of other opportunities and eventually very well could have earned some Division 1 stuff. But when you know, you know, and it simply felt right for him. He’ll have a chance to compete for playing time immediately, it is a very good basketball conference and if he takes care of business, I think his dreams of playing overseas can become a reality after college.”
Ironically, Atanasoff’s father, Karl, lives in Northern Michigan.
“My dad is a ‘yooper’ and Antuan going up there and going where “UP” legends Tom Izzo and Steve Mariucci went will be a great excuse for us to travel up there more the next four winters,” Atanasoff said.
In accordance with NCAA rules, Majkrzak is not permitted to comment until Nesbitt signs his letter of intent.