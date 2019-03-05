WIND POINT — There are only 36 minutes in a high school basketball game.
There are only five players in a starting lineup.
And, of course, there is only one basketball.
Perhaps no sport is more difficult to keep players engaged than basketball. Practices are draining and seemingly endless and rewards for commitment can be so hard to come by — especially for those who see little playing time.
That had been the case at The Prairie School for four years, during which the longtime core of 2018 graduates JC Butler, Logan Krekling, Troy Mikaelian, Buddy Ladwig, Brandon Osiecki and Teddy May made meaningful playing time for pretty much anyone else all but impossible.
Four Prairie seniors — Quinton Stafford, Konnor Kamm, Christian Cape and Jack Polzin — had to wait their turns longer than anyone. All four at least entertained thoughts of quitting as their minutes on the bench piled up after more days of grueling practices.
Did the end justify the means? Each seriously pondered that question during their long wait. And that's a particularly pertinent question at Prairie, an academically-demanding school where students are strongly challenged.
And now that the Hawks have a 14-10 record with inter-changing lineups and have reached the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Academy of Science at Milwaukee South, that question has been answered.
Yes, the ride has been worth it. Sure it has been frustrating at times. But the value of sticking with something is a lesson that will serve all four when they move on from Prairie this spring. They realize that now.
Here is how each of the four reflect on their experience the last four years:
Quinton Stafford
The 6-foot guard is Prairie's third-leading scorer at 10.2 points per game and starts most games. He has a 3.12-grade point average and hopes to pursue engineering at either LSU or UW-Milwaukee.
"Playing behind those players was challenging, but it actually made me stronger," Stafford said. "Even though I wasn't getting on the court, I still I had to work hard during practice and make sure they were ready for their next game. I think it taught me a lot."
Stafford reached that conclusion after serious heartache, which peaked midway through his junior season.
"I thought about quitting because I wasn't getting any playing time when I felt like I should have," Stafford said. "I just had to realize that my main role on that team was to build up that starting five."
One of Stafford's rewards came Jan. 11, when Prairie lost to Kenosha St. Joseph 55-52 in the Johnson Athletic center. Stafford went 7 for 8 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block.
"That was the game where I thought, 'I'm really working hard for it and it's paying off,' " he said.
Konnor Kamm
Kamm, another 6-foot guard, was emotionally dealing with a question he had trouble answering during his long wait to this season, where he is averaging 5.1 points a game.
"I remember having to run all these sprints," he said. "And I like watching basketball almost as much as I like playing it, so I was just thinking, 'Why am I punishing myself when I can just watch it? I could be watching from the bleachers. So I was just thinking about focusing on school instead of just sitting on the bench."
Kamm, who has a 3.4 grade-point average, realized it was all worth it during a game against St. Catherine's this season, when he was was pulled aside by Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff during crunch time.
"Me and coach have had our ups and downs and he pulled me over to the side and he said, 'I know you're having fun — be glad you stuck it out,' " Kamm said. "And I said, 'Yeah, you're not wrong.' "
And when Kamm moves on to UW-Whitewater this fall to pursue safety management, the commitment he made to follow through with something will serve him well.
"With jobs, for example, you can't start at the top," he said. "You have to wait and you go up slowly to get to the top."
Christian Cape
There's a little twist to Cape's story. He accepted his role prior to his senior season, saying, "the guys who were ahead of me were ahead of me for pretty just reasons."
There was more frustration this season, when Cape felt his time had come and he could have done more than he was asked to do. The frustration peaked Feb. 12, when Cape felt he could have made a difference in a 74-71 loss to Racine Lutheran.
"There was never a point where on I wanted to quit, but I definitely felt tested after the Racine Lutheran game," he said. "We lost on a buzzer-beater and I could have made a big difference in the game defensively. But I didn't get much of an opportunity in the second half."
Still, his education has been invaluable for Cape, who has a 3.6 GPA and plans to pursue construction management at possibly Michigan Tech.
"At the end of the day, if I want to be a better basketball player, I have to put the work in to be a better basketball player," said Cape, a 6-0 guard who averages 4.1 points. "If I want to make money in the business world, I'm going to have to better myself to be able to do what I want."
Jack Polzin
The 6-2 guard, who has a 3.7 grade-point average, is Prairie's third-leading scorer at 9.3 points per game, but he endured frustration as Atanasoff tried to spread around his minutes.
What he learned is, "Stick through and our time will come and you're still helping them team even if you're not playing."
Their time has come. If the Hawks defeat the Milwaukee Academy of Science Wednesday, they will advance at least as far the star-studded team of last year got.
"I feel that just being able to play this year has been really rewarding," he said. "And after winning regionals, we can make it just as far as last year's team."
And the time has come when Atanasoff would like to thank four dedicated seniors who became better young men because their commitment.
"To cause them a lot of internal pain by not playing them, it hurts," he said. "They did everything that was asked of them. They couldn't have worked any harder. You love them as a coach, but you can't reward them with playing time.
"The fact that these guys have decided to stick it out is going to serve them well in life far beyond basketball. When things aren't going your way, fight back — not by being disrespectful or by moping or pouting, but by just putting your head down and working even harder."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.