MILWAUKEE — It was a tale of two halves Wednesday night at Milwaukee South Division High School.
The Prairie School boys basketball team was giving No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science all it could handle in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal and went into halftime trailing 39-38.
Then the floodgates opened.
The Novas (16-9), who received votes in the Associated Press Division 4 state poll, relied heavily on junior guard Kaleim Taylor, who scored 17 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, and went on to win 84-62.
Antuan Nesbitt led the Hawks (14-11) with a team-high 23 points, 15 of which he scored in the first half. Quinton Stafford and Jacob Fallico had 12 and 11, respectively.
Fueled by a stingy defense, the Hawks forced several turnovers in the first half and got Novas’ 6-foot-9 big man Darius Hannah into foul trouble. Konnor Kamm, a senior guard, capped off the half with a contested basket inside, which brought Prairie within 39-38 and seemingly gave the Hawks momentum going into the break.
“We’re a small team that lives and dies by the ‘3,’ “ Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Getting their big guy into foul trouble helped us out immensely and we were able to create a lot of second-chance opportunities because of it.”
The Novas stifled that momentum when they opened the second half on a 20-6 run and scored most of their points in transition.
“We did a poor job of getting back defensively in the second half,” Atanasoff said. “We were supposed to have two guys get back after a missed shot and when we didn’t get back, that allowed for some leak outs for them. They’re such an athletic, quick team; we couldn’t afford to make mistakes like that tonight.”
In addition to Taylor, the Novas had several others step up offensively, including Donald McHenry and Hannah.
McHenry scored 20 points and Hannah added all 11 of his points in the second half, including a pair of dunks that got the crowd buzzing.
Hannah also stymied most of Prairie’s interior presence with his lengthy frame. He blocked several shots and forced the Hawks to take contested shots.
“Once it got to 12 or 14 (points), I didn’t think we did a great job of continuing to run our offense, and that’s on me as the coach,” Atanasoff said. “I thought we started to freelance a little bit too much out there. It just got away from us.
“We got a lot of good, clean looks,” he added. “They just weren’t falling for us like they were in the first half.”
The Hawks capped off their season a win shy of where they ended up last year despite losing all five of their seniors.
“I’m just very proud of the team as a whole,” Atanasoff said. “I think this team overachieved in a lot of peoples eyes and I’m definitely going to miss our seniors.”
Stafford, a senior captain for the Hawks, took the loss hard and broke down in his coach’s arms.
“It’s extremely hard. This was a group that had to wait their turn. Quinton had a phenomenal year. The finality of the basketball season comes so abruptly,” Atanasoff said. “I just wanted to let him know how proud I was of him and how much I appreciated his hard work throughout this season.”
Milwaukee Academy of Science will play the winner of Roncalli and Howard’s Grove in the sectional final Saturday at Sheboygan North High School.
