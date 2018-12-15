The Prairie School boys basketball team started out slow, but defeated Shoreland Lutheran 73-58 in a Metro Classic Conference game on Saturday at Somers.
“We’ve been struggling the first few minutes of both halves for whatever reason and that continued tonight in the first half,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “But I was very proud of the boys accepting the challenge at halftime and extending the lead quickly in the second half.”
Prairie led by 21 points with four minutes left. Isaiah Hoyt led Prairie (3-2, 2-1 MCC) with 16 points and Antuan Nesbitt added 15. Tri-captain Christian Cape scored 13 points off the bench.
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 87, HORLICK 69: Trailing 46-36 going into the second half, but the Rebels weren’t able to stop West Allis Central’s offense in the nonconference loss at West Allis.
“We started out pretty good and were even up for a while, but we just couldn’t stop their big man (Jacob Furst) today,” said Horlick assistant coach Mark Eickner, who filled in for a sick Jason Treutelaar. “Marquise Milton and Jaydin McNeal both stepped up for us today and kept it a close game for a long time.”
Milton had 21 points and McNeal had 19 points for the Rebels (2-5).
