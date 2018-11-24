It was a team effort for The Prairie School boys basketball team in its season opener Saturday night against nonconference opponent Random Lake.
The Hawks had seven players score eight points or more in their 92-67 road victory. Jack Polzin and Autuan Nesbitt led Prairie with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
“It was good to get this first one out of the way,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We have a lot of new faces seeing their first serious varsity minutes and getting used to playing together. Offensively we were solid, but we have a ton of work to do on the defensive end.”
Prairie hit 17 3-pointers to Random Lake’s eight and outscored the Rams 52-32 in the first half.
MILWAUKEE WASHINGTON 68, PARK 54: On Friday night, a second-half comeback by the Panthers fell short in their season opener at the Fresh Coast Classic at the Klotsche Center at UW-Milwaukee.
Park (0-1) trailed 34-22 at halftime, but clawed back and took a 49-48 lead in the middle of the second half. With nine minutes left in the game, senior center Nobal Days, who recently committed to Division I Tulane University, fouled out.
Washington then went on a 19-6 run to finish the game. “Once Nobal fouled out, they took advantage with their size inside,” said Park assistant coach Gary Cotton.
Zyiere Carey led the Panthers with 17 points. Richie Warren added 10 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
