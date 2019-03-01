RACINE — The drama in this one was confined to when 6-foot-9 reserve center Malachi Alexander drained a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left.
“I didn’t really know what I was going to do for a second,” the senior for the Park High School boys basketball team said. “And then I thought, ‘You know what? I’m wide open. I’m just going to take the shot.’ “
Otherwise, everything pretty much went by the book when the Panthers rolled to a 69-51 victory over Kenosha Tremper Friday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Park’s fieldhouse. That was to be expected, considering Park defeated the Trojans by margins of 25 and 22 points during the Southeast Conference regular season and have not lost to the Trojans since 2013.
Park (17-5) will host Waunakee (14-9) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship. Waunakee rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Case 67-60 Friday night in another regional semifinal.
Larry Canady scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half and Nobal Days had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Park defeated Tremper for the 13th straight time. But the celebration afterward was muted.
Instead, there was almost a pensive feeling in the Park locker room. This is the last stand for a talented group of seniors, who include Days, Canady, Zyiere Carey and Richie Warren. The goal is to reach the state tournament — that would be the first time for the program since 1960 — and this group realizes what’s at stake.
What was going through Days’ mind afterward?
“Let’s not waste this opportunity,” Days said. “I wouldn’t say we’ve been wasting it, but we haven’t been finishing it out like we’ve wanted to these last three years. “Freshman year was a big year that we were supposed to make it (to the state tournament) and last year, we were supposed to make it.
“We’ve been letting down the city is my thing and there’s a feeling of, ‘Let’s do it this year.’ And not just make it but try to win it. But it’s one game at a time because you could be done at any time.”
Canady played with a mindset that underscored that reality. He was all but unstoppable in the first half with 20 points, six of which came on 3-pointers.
“My teammates found me open a lot,” Canady said. “They set me up for great shots. The shots I was hitting were the shots I was hitting (Thursday) in practice. We worked on those shots and, obviously, it carried over to the game.”
It was teamwork in the truest sense and these Panthers know each other like the backs of their hands after four years.
“They’re a veteran team, they’ve got several guys who have played varsity for four years and it shows,” Tremper coach Ben Chamness said. “They’re a very good team, a tough team to beat, and now that we’ve been knocked out, I’ll be rooting for them to represent the Southeast Conference.
“It would be a way for those seniors to go out in a way that would be memorable to them.”
The Panthers’ composure was evident when Tremper pulled as close as 42-37 with 8:09 to play. Never flinching, the Panthers gradually pulled away.
But Park coach Jim Betker, not to mention his players, realizes the challenge that awaits.
“If we play our best basketball, great things can happen,” Betker said. “But it’s a one-game series. Virginia was the No. 1 seed last year, they were favored to go to the Final Four, and they lost to the No. 16 seed (Maryland-Baltimore County).
“Ultimately, if you have a bad game and somebody gets hot at the right time, they’ll advance to the next week.”
Alexander expects the Panthers to handle their business.
“We’ve got the team to do it,” he said. “I feel we’ve got a lot of players who really play hard and will do what it takes to get to Madison.”
