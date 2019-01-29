It was last March 10 and Larry Canady's game was inexplicably missing in action.
His Park High School boys basketball team was within one victory of moving on to the program's first WIAA Tournament in Madison since 1960, but it was going to take a supreme effort. Standing in the the way was Brookfield East and high-scoring forward Patrick Cartier.
Canady just didn't have it that day, getting held to 11 points in the Panthers' 81-63 defeat. While the loss that afternoon at West Allis Central was hardly his fault — other Park players also felt they weren't at their best — Canady struggled to come to terms with his performance.
He wanted that state tournament berth for Rance Kendrick, Park's senior point guard and inspirational leader. And he wanted it for teammates who included Nobal Days, who had been starting with him at Park since their freshman season.
It was time for a reboot with basketball.
"I felt bad because we had Rance Kendrick and he was really hungry for that season," Canady said. "But it really motivated me to be the best player I could be for me and my team next year."
So Canady pushed his offseason training up a notch, putting in time at community centers and playgrounds while maintaining a 3.5 grade-point average. He was down to one last chance to end his high school career in style and Canady challenged himself to make the most of his senior season.
Canady has done just that.
Through 11 games, he is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Canady has already scored 1,241 career points, the most in the history of Park's program, with still a large chunk of the season remaining.
As for the Panthers, they are 8-3 after an 0-2 start and moved into the top 10 among Division 1 teams in the Associated Press state poll for the first time this week. Park is tied for 10th.
It's been quite a season — and a career — for the 6-foot-2 Canady.
"Looking back at it, I've accomplished a lot and I got better," he said. "But at the same time it's kind of sad because it's coming to an end."
Canady, Park's scoring leader in each of the last three seasons, has led Park in scoring in six of its 11 games so far these season. But there's one aspect of his game that isn't as well known, yet just as vital.
"That thing that people don't talk about is his defense," Case coach Jake Berce said. "He's an underrated defender and, a lot of times, he defends the best offensive player on the other team. That's something that isn't said enough of Larry.
"And, offensively, you've got to guard him out to the 3-point line and, obviously, on the drive. He's an all-around tough player. He's always a big part of your game plan when you're playing Park."
Park coach Jim Betker underscores just what a dual threat Canady said. A lot of players who expend as much energy as Canady does on offense often don't have much left for defense, but Canady is an exception.
"A lot of times he'll be assigned to defend the other team's leading scorer and I'm not sure that happens all the time," Betker said. "I think sometimes you'll have players who will sacrifice defense to have more legs on offense.
"Larry has the ability to score, but he's also one of our best defenders."
Who does Canady consider to be the most challenging player he has guarded in the last four four years?
"There's two players I'd say are the toughest," he said. "The first, you've got to go with Koreem Ozier (a 2017 Case graduate). He's so shifty and crafty and he can just create for himself. He just brought the best out in me each and every night.
"The second is Marquise Milton (a senior at Horlick). He's really fast and he can do everything on the offensive end. He's a pretty tough guard."
During the next six weeks or so, Canady will add to his all-time career scoring lead at Park while trying again to get the Panthers into that elusive state tournament.
And then it will on to college, although Canady is not yet sure where that will be. Betker said Valparaiso, Chicago State and UW-Parkside are among the programs that have expressed interest, but that no offers have yet been extended.
Betker can promise this much. Whatever team ends up with Canady next season will be getting a coach's dream — both on and off the court.
"We're just hoping someone soon gives him an offer because he's a kid who is willing to work hard," Betker said. "Here's a kid who loves the gym, has character and is a super good kid. He does his work, he does well in school, he's well-liked by everybody and has just a great demeanor.
"Whoever gets him is going to be extremely happy."
