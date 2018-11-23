The Burlington High School boys basketball team kicked off its season in style Friday.
The Demons (1-0) defeated nonconference opponent Milton 61-47 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series, which is in its 28th year.
Junior Dylan Runkel and sophomore Ethan Safar led Burlington, with Runkel scoring 18 points and Safar adding 15.
The Demons and Red Hawks were the first two high school teams to play at the Bucks’ new arena. The teams also got to stay and see the Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in the evening. The Suns won 116-114.
“What a great venue to kick off the season,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “This was a great opportunity for our team; the court was big and it was an adjustment for our guys, but we had a good time today.”
MIDDLETON 61, WATERFORD 45: The Wolverines opened their season with a loss Wednesday night in a nonconference game at Middleton.
Waterford scored just 17 first half points to Middleton’s 32, but came out stronger in the second half with 28 to Middleton’s 29.
Guard Willie Ketterhagen led Waterford (0-1) with eight points and guard Cameron Glembkin added seven points. The two combined to shoot 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
