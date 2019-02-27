WIND POINT — Antuan Nesbitt was showing up at The Prairie School as a freshman during the fall of 2017, but that's about all he was doing.
To look into Nesbitt's eyes during that time was to look into darkness. To interact with him was akin to interacting with a detached stranger, even if he was a fellow student and teammate.
"He would be by himself and not really socialize with anyone," said Konnor Kamm, senior tri-captain of The Prairie School boys basketball team. "On the basketball court, I was say, 'Hey, what's up?' and he would say, 'Nothing.' He wouldn't really tell you anything."
One year later, the 6-foot-3 Nesbitt maintains a 3.4-grade point average at academically-challenging Prairie. He's ranks among the top five in all statistical categories in the rugged Metro Classic Conference. And he's one of the biggest reasons why Prairie could be a force in the playoffs despite graduating all five starters from last year — including first-team All-State forward J.C. Butler.
But more than anything, Nesbitt is happy one year after he was miserable.
"He did his work, but when he went home, he either slept or he lost himself in a video game," said Tony Nesbitt, Antuan's father. "He was trying to lose himself and not feel his reality."
At issue was a typical growing boy who was desperately seeking parental guidance and approval but wasn't getting very much. Tony and his mother, Diane Montgomery, divorced in 2009, rendering this kid without a home beyond the roof under which he happened to be staying.
Diane lived in Milwaukee during Nesbitt's lost freshman season and works to this day in the credit department of the Kohl's Corporate Offices in Menomonee Falls. Antuan lived with Tony and his stepmother in West Racine, but Tony worked long hours as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt.
"I would leave on Sunday night and wouldn't come back until Friday, sometimes late at night," Tony said. "And then I would have 36 hours to split between rest and family."
Losing out was Antuan, who had a mother and father in name only during that difficult stretch. There was his stepmother, but as Antuan said, "She was pretty busy and has kids of her own. It wasn't like having my real mom."
All of which made for a trying existence for a 15-year-old boy.
"I would have school and practice and then I would come home and go to sleep," Nesbitt said. "I wasn't talking to my dad as much as I would like. I wouldn't be around him a lot.
"I would be by myself at times. I would call my mom and talk to her a lot and sometimes I would go up and see her, but it wouldn't be for long."
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff planned to promote Nesbitt to the varsity at Christmas in 2017, even though he had a star-studded team. But Nesbitt would never made a contribution that season because he transferred to Milwaukee Washington so he could live with his mother.
All that did was replace one issue with another. He loved having a full-time parent again, but he did not like his new school and would never warm up to it. The intimate environment Prairie offers was gone.
"I was going to a different environment and I didn't really fit in as much," he said. "I couldn't really adjust to how they wanted me to play and I wasn't playing as much. And I really didn't communicate with my dad about how I was feeling, so he didn't really know."
It was only a matter of time before Diane caught on with what was troubling her son.
"When he came home, I tried to get him to do things outside of school and have friends," she said. "And he wouldn't. He just told me, 'I hate it here.' He said he wanted to go back to his old school."
A solution was finally reached last summer. Antuan would re-enroll at Prairie for his sophomore year and would temporarily live with his father, whose workload had eased a little. The long-term plan was Diane renting a townhouse in Racine.
And on Jan. 1, Antuan, his older sister, Antoinette, and Diane took up residency in their new place, a stone's throw from Prairie's campus. At last, Antuan felt at home.
Plus, he had re-established a home away from home with the Prairie basketball team, where he fit right back in with his old teammates. They included Quinton Stafford and Christian Cape, the other two tri-captains, and fellow sophomores Kody Krekling, Riley Larsen, KJ Williams, Isaiah Hoyt and Jacob Fallico.
"I have people around me who are supporting me and keeping me up and helping me keep my grades up," Nesbitt said. "When I have stress, I have a more consistent group around me."
In addition to excelling in classes that include chemistry, Spanish, geometry and History of the Modern World, Nesbitt has been one of the biggest success stories in the Metro Classic Conference.
He ranks second in the MCC in blocks (1.2), third in rebounding (8.4), assists (4.5) and steals (2.1), and fourth in scoring (15.9). He also has helped the Hawks, who feature all new starters, to a 12-10 record going into Friday's 7 p.m. WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Kenosha St. Joseph (8-15) at the Johnson Athletic Center.
"His physical skills and ability are very good, but he brings a real good team dynamic and he seriously shows selflessness and he gets everybody into the game," Cape said. "The other day, I said, 'Good game, big bro,' just because he's larger than me even though I'm older. And he said, 'No, little bro.' He understands his role as a sophomore."
Nesbitt also understands that he has a family again.
"It's good to see him looking real happy," Stafford said. "He has a girlfriend, he's all smiley-faced and he's talking a lot."
And this is just the start for someone who has two homes these days.
"You have to be able to cut it academically at Prairie, so you have to be the right fit," Atanasoff said. "And Antuan is a super bright kid. He has a 3.4 GPA — and that's climbing, not going down — he dedicates himself during our flex periods and study halls instead of goofing around and playing video games and he's hitting the books.
"If he gets to go on and play beyond high school, that's great. I think he's certainly capable of that if he continues to work. But at some point, basketball is going to end and there's no doubt in my mind he's going to be successful after basketball."
