The Horlick High School boys basketball team tuned up for its showdown against state-ranked St. Catherine's with a badly-needed victory on Friday night.
Senior guard Marquise Milton scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and the Rebels defeated Kenosha Indian Trail 73-68 in a Southeast Conference game in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
Horlick (4-8, 3-3 SEC) had lost four straight since upsetting Case 60-56 on Dec. 18. Next up is St. Catherine's, ranked No. 7 among Division 3 teams, at Horlick Tuesday night.
"He meant everything," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said of Milton, who averages 24.6 points per game. "We were just talking about it as coaches. Everybody in the gym knows that you have to shut him down, right? And it's not like they're not trying to.
"And yet, he still finds a way to get to the basket, finish, get to the free-throw line like he did tonight and knock down the outside shot."
Jaydin McNeal added 13 points and Stephon Chapman 12 for the Rebels. Martavian Bell came off the bench to score nine points and, "really provided a spark for us," Treutelaar said.
CASE 92, BRADFORD 55: The Eagles led 52-44 with 12 minutes remaining in the game, but used a 40-11 run to win a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
“It was a close game for a while there, but we were able to pull away with great defense and ball movement,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “Sentreal Gilliam had a tremendous game for us and he had a huge impact collecting rebounds and playing tight defense.”
The Eagles (8-3, 4-3 SEC) had five players score in double figures. Terryon Brumby led with 16 points, followed by JaKobe Thompson at 15. Logan Schmidtmann, Mylin Dutne and Cody Sardin each scored 10 points.
The Red Devils (3-9, 2-4 SEC) were led by DaQuantae Sawyer, who scored 20 points.
PARK 70, OAK CREEK 45: At Park, senior guard Demonta Hudson scored a game-high 21 points as the Panthers won a Southeast Conference game for their seventh straight victory.
The Panthers (7-2, 6-1 SEC) took a 37-25 halftime advantage over the Knights (3-9, 2-4).
Hudson made a game-high five 3-pointers. Larry Canady scored 17 points, 14 points in the second half. Richie Warren had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“The kids played well,” Park coach Jim Betker said. “Hudson and Warren supplied a hot hand for us in the first half. But I was really pleased with how we played on defense.”
RACINE LUTHERAN 85, CHRISTIAN LIFE 36: Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen earned his 499th career victory in a nonconference game at Kenosha.
"I am very proud of how the boys played today and happy that everyone got a lot of good playing time tonight," said Christensen, who will have a chance at his 500th victory when the Crusaders host Martin Luther on Saturday night.
The Crusaders (6-4) jumped out to a 51-21 halftime lead. James Wilson led the Crusaders with 19 points. Scooter Molbeck and Elijah Solis had 16 each and Brady Wilks chipped in 14.
UNION GROVE 58, BADGER 44: The Broncos used tough defense and timely shooting to get a Southern Lakes Conference win at Union Grove.
The Broncos (4-7, 3-3 SLC) led 25-15 lead at halftime.
"We played really good help defense which caused them some issues and our recovery was good as well," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
The second half was a little closer with the Badgers switching to a zone defense that gave the Broncos issues and hit four consecutive three pointers to cut the lead to five.
Kaden Pfeffer stepped up for the Broncos late in the second half and hit four 3-pointers - all his 12 points. Sam Rampulla scored 14 points and Nate Koch added 13.
ST. JOSEPH 55, PRAIRIE 52: The Hawks led 29-23 at half, but fell behind in the second half and missed a chance to tie the game at the end to lose a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
Quinton Stafford scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, making 6 of 8 3-pointers, to help give the Hawks (6-5, 3-3 MCC) the halftime lead.
But in the second half, Prairie struggled to guard Lancers freshman Andrew Alia, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half. Prairie had a good look to tie the game with 20 seconds, but the shot was off the mark, said Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff.
Antuan Nesbitt added 11 for Prairie.
“Hats off to St Joe’s,” Atanasoff said. “Their boys competed and executed well. This one certainly stings.”
The Lancers improved to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the MCC.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 66, WATERFORD 36: The Wolverines struggled to find the basket, trailing 36-8 at halftime and losing a Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.
Gabe Riska scored nine points for Waterford (2-10, 1-5 SLC) and Hunter Karpinski added eight.
The conference-leading Falcons improved to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the SLC.
Swimming
CASE: Freshman Azaan McCray placed third among 33 divers with a score of 393.65 at the Nicolet Diving Invitational at Nicolet.
"He is something special," said Eagles diving coach Jackie Turner. "He is so talented and controlled on his dives and he showed it tonight. I think we will be hearing his name a lot next couple years."
Also for Case, Simeon Gray placed 14th with a personal-best score of 279.
