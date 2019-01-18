The Horlick High School boys basketball team eked out a nail biter in Kenosha on Friday night.
The Rebels (5-9, 4-3 SEC) led 24-22 over the Red Devils (4-10, 2-5 SEC) at halftime and the game remained tight. Bradford attempted a shot at the buzzer, but the Horlick held on for a 55-54 Southeast Conference victory.
“We did not play very good tonight,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “To get this win on the road, this was good.”
Horlick senior guard Marquise Milton was held to four points in the opening half but finished with 22. He also went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line, with all of his attempts coming in the second half.
“(Milton) wasn’t hitting his shots the way he would like to,” Treutelaar said. “But when it counted, he was there for us.”
Senior guard Jaydin McNeal added 14 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer late in the game, according to Treutelaar. The Rebels have won two of their last three games.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 37: Brandon Pum scored a game-high 17 points and the Hilltoppers won this Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.
The Hilltoppers (7-7, 5-4 MCC) have won three straight games and four of their last five-games played.
Catholic Central went 15 of 22 from the free-throw line while Shoreland Lutheran (4-8, 1-8) were 7 of 12. Pum, a junior guard, shot 5 of 6 from the line. Junior guard David Doerflinger, who went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, added eight points.
The Hilltoppers outrebounded the Pacers 29-24 with junior forward Chas Miles and junior guard Bennett Wright each collecting a team-high six rebounds.
“It was a good game for us,” Scott said. “It’s always a slugfest with Shoreland.”
MARTIN LUTHER 69, PRAIRIE 59: The Hawks made a strong run against Martin Luther, the top-ranked team in Division 3 in this week's Associated Press state poll, but lost this Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
The Hawks (7-6, 4-4 MCC) played especially well in the first half, according to coach Jason Atanasoff, and led 27-25 at halftime.
"We really controlled the tempo, which helped us to get the lead," Atanasoff said.
But the Spartans (11-2, 8-0 MCC) went on a 12-0 run to start the second half, regained the lead and never let it slip the rest of the game.
Quinton Stafford led the way for the Hawks with 18 points, Isaiah Hoyt had 12 and Antuan Nesbit chipped in 11.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 64, UNION GROVE 46: The Broncos were within two points of the Falcons with four minutes left in the first half, but let the game slip away and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at home.
The Falcons (11-1, 6-0 SLC) led 21-19, but ended the first half on a 10-0 run to go into halftime up 31-19. Westosha also forced 13 turnovers in the first half.
Collin Long led the Broncos (4-9, 3-4 SLC) with 12 points and a steal. Nate Koch and Dylan Mutchie added nine and eight points, respectively.
"This was tough because we were in this game for awhile," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "That scoreless drought at the end of the first half didn't help us."
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 59, WATERFORD 46: Willie Ketterhagen scored a game-high 18 points, in the Wolverines' Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva.
Waterford (2-11, 1-6 SLC) trailed by six points after the first half. The Badgers (3-8, 2-4 SLC) added to their lead in the second half, outscoring the Wolverines 32-25.
Ketterhagen, a senior guard, scored three of his game-high four 3-pointers in the second half. Junior guard Hunter Karpinski added 12 points for the Wolverines, whose lost their second straight.
“We did not shoot the ball very well tonight,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “And we broke down with our on-ball defense too many times.”
ELKHORN 55, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons managed just 15 points in the first half and made just 10 shots overall in this Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
Dylan Runkel led the way for the Demons (7-7, 4-3 SLC) with 10 points. He was the only player in double-figures for Burlington.
Elkhorn (12-2, 6-1 SLC) was led by Chance Larson, who scored 14 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.