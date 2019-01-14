RACINE — It isn't exactly complex stuff.
Every coach who puts together a scouting report on the Horlick High School boys basketball team knows exactly what to do.
And that's this: Try to make life as miserable as possible for Marquise Milton, the Rebels' sharp-shooting guard who makes routine, hefty deposits into the Rebels' scoring account.
But the 5-foot-10 Milton is much like his hero, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. There's only so much you can do about him.
"He's obviously a good leader when he can still control the game, even when a defense is focusing on him," Case coach Jake Berce said.
Milton has been the offensive mainstay for Horlick the last three seasons. After averaging 11.1 points as a freshman, Milton earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors each of the last two years after averaging 23.1 points as a sophomore and 23.2 as a junior.
He's taken it to another level again.
Milton has led the Rebels in scoring in 11 of their 12 games this season. He averages 24.6 points along with 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals. He's also shooting 50 percent from the floor (112 for 223), including 35 percent from 3-point range (29 for 83).
What's unique about this season is that everyone knows the ball is going to end up in Milton's hands. Horlick's second-leading scorer is Jaydin McNeal (12.9), but no one else on the Rebels averages more than 6.5 points.
As a freshman, Milton was surrounded by Lamontae Lewis, Darrion Watson and Dionne Triggs, all reliable scorers. The last two years, Marcus Caldwell and Joe Garcia took the pressure off Milton.
But Milton is pretty much on his own this season as far as scoring. His teammates each bring something to the table, but when it's time to produce points, it's time for Milton to step up.
"He's been incredible," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "He's got a motor that just keeps on going, no matter how many different players they throw at him defensively and how physical they try to get with him.
"We've seen a lot of different things from different teams through 12 games here and he still seems to find a way to get it done. The way he's able to play the last five minutes of basketball is just incredible."
The Rebels are off to a 4-8 start after going 43-28 in Milton's first three years on the team. With fewer established offensive threats around him, Milton has had to figure out different ways to get the job done.
Perhaps his best performance so far came Dec. 18, when he scored 26 points in the Rebels' 60-56 upset victory over Southeast Conference opponent Case.
"He controls the tempo of the game so well," Berce said. "He's a good shooter, a great ball handler and he gives the defense a lot of problems, game in and game out, because he's quick and obviously has an all-around game."
But it hasn't been easy.
"Everybody is so familiar with how I play now," Milton said. "Coaches have been coaching against me since I was a freshman. So I just try to impact the game differently. I try to get my teammates shots first and then the defense will open up."
Milton's ability to handle the load goes back to when he was a kid.
His parents, Marchello and Shanika, used to take him to Fratt Elementary School, where they would patiently rebound for him as Marquise developed his shot. Little by little, clanks evolved into swishes by this sweet shooter.
He was also raised to be responsible. Treutelaar said Milton has a 3.1 grade-point average and has never missed a practice. If you want to look for some blot on his record, there was the time he overslept and was late for a practice as a freshman, costing Milton his starting position for a game against Kenosha Indian Trail.
But that's been it. Treutelaar is enamored with the young man who is carrying the offensive load for his team this season and his scoring average is only part of the reason why.
"He's the leader of our team and he makes coming to practice fun," Treutelaar said. "He's shown the ability to make the players around him that much better and he's kept his head high. When we've had some tough losses, he's been the positive one in the locker room for us and the positive one the next day in practice, getting guys to work hard and keep their composure.
"There really aren't a whole lot of guys that are like him. He's strictly unique and one of the most fun and talented kids I ever coached."
How much Milton can continue to carry the load for Horlick in the next two months remains to be seen. But he's going to be there for the Rebels night after night.
"I want to finish this year off strong," he said. "I know our record isn't the best, but by the time March comes around, I think we'll be a pretty tough team.
"I don't think anyone will want to see us in the playoffs."
