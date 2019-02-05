Coming off a 53-point performance last Friday night, Marquise Milton was obviously going to draw extra scrutiny on Tuesday night.
The senior guard for the Horlick High School boys basketball team not only overcame that, he made history.
Milton scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and the Rebels defeated Oak Creek 69-61 in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek. And he surpassed Joel Burns as the all-time leading scorer for the Horlick boys program with 1,802 points. Burns, a 1993 Horlick graduate, had 1,773 points.
Horlick coach Jason Treuelaar called a 30-second timeout with about 12 minutes to play after Milton surpassed Burns with his 12th point to honor the achievement.
“We wanted to at least celebrate for 30 seconds,” Treutelaar said. “We knew the focus was to come in and win the game, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that becoming the all-time leading scorer at Horlick is something pretty darn special. ‘Quise’ is the first guy to tell you that it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the guys around him. He’s such a team guy.”
Oak Creek (8-10, 4-6 SEC), which defeated the Rebels 64-58 on Jan. 4 at Horlick, came out with a box-and-one in an effort to contain Milton. The results were mixed.
While Milton was held to four points in the first half, Horlick was able to take a 25-10 halftime lead. That allowed the Rebels to dictate things in the second half.
“We were just going to pull it out and make them come after us and then spread the floor more,” Treutelaar said. “We did that in the last possession of the first half to just take the clock down and I think they realized that to stay in a quarter-court zone is not going to be very effective.”
Jaydin McNeal added nine points for Horlick (7-10, 6-3 SEC) and Kasey Mitchell eight. Darrien Long scored six points off the bench.
After Milton and Burns, the all-time leading scorers for Horlick are Jamil Wilson (1,564), Shane Krause (1,486), Robert Berryhill (1,322), Robert Barnes (1,311) and Jovanti Brooks (1,148).
PARK 69, KENOSHA BRADFORD 41: Nobal Days had a double-double and the state-ranked Panthers won a Southeast Conference game at Park - their third straight victory and 10th in 11 games.
The Panthers (11-3, 8-1 SEC) led 34-18 at halftime over the Red Devils (5-12, 3-7 SEC). Larry Canady, a senior guard, scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the first half.
Days, a senior forward, had a team-high 13 rebounds and 10 points. Richie Warren added 10 rebounds and nine points for Park, ranked ninth among Division 1 teams in the Associated Press poll.
“Our defense played solid in the first half,” Park coach Jim Betker said. “But Bradford didn’t quit. Our kids did a nice job executing and being patient.”
CASE 85, TREMPER 75: The Eagles used tough defense in the second half to pull away in a Southeast Conference win at Case.
The Eagles (11-5, 6-5 SEC) went back-and-forth with the Trojans in the first half, and held a slim 39-38 lead at the break.
"They came out in a zone which gave us a little trouble to start, but we settled down and started attacking the middle of it which broke it open for us," said Case coach Jacob Berce.
The Eagles had four players score in double figures: JaKobe Thompson had 23, Nick Fugiasco 13, Logan Scmidtmann 11 and Terryon Brumby added 10.
UNION GROVE 69, BURLINGTON 56: Sam Rampulla was perfect from floor and scored a game-high 21 points in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Union Grove.
The Demons (10-8, 6-4 SLC) started the game with a 11-5 run, led 33-19 at halftime, and went on to win for the third time in four games.
Rampulla, a senior center, scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. He finished the game going 10 for 10 from the field and 1 for 1 at the free throw line.
“(Rampulla) probably played the best game of his career tonight,” Pettit said. “He played most of the night with his back to the net and worked in his hook shot.”
Joey Berezowitz scored 20 points for the Demons (7-10, 5-5 SLC). The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Demons.
ST. CATHERINE'S 91, PRAIRIE 69: The Angels were deadly from three-point range, shooting nearly 50 percent from long distance, and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.
Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee led the Angels (15-3, 11-1 MCC) in scoring with 25 and 24 points respectively. Hunter and McGee also combined to hit eight of the team's 11 3-pointers. In all, the team made 11 of 23 3-pointers.
Angels' forward Jermaine Tomlin added 15 points and 17 rebounds.
"I didn't think we had a very sharp first half," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "But we came out and battled in the second half and it was good enough for us to get the win."
Antuan Nesbitt and Isaiah Hoyt led the Hawks (8-7, 5-5 MCC) with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
"I'm proud of how we competed, but the combination of their shooting and offensive rebounding was too much," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "I have to do a better job adjusting sooner as well."
DOMINICAN 54, RACINE LUTHERAN 50: The Crusaders kept it close, but lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.
Lutheran trailed 21-17 at halftime, struggled in the second half, but worked its way back.
"We ended up going down by 16 in the second half and slowly clawed our way back into the game," said Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen. "I'm very happy with how all of these guys played tonight, it was a great effort."
Jackson Woodward scored a team-high 16 points for the Crusaders (6-9, 3-7 MCC). Dominican (12-5, 9-2 MCC) was led by Alex Antetokounmpo, who scored 14 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 68, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: David Doerflinger and Chas Miles each scored 10 points in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
The Hilltoppers (8-9, 6-6 MCC) were limited to 13 points in the first half. The Spartans (14-3, 10-1 MCC) had a 26-point first half lead and then outscored the Hilltoppers 29-23 in the second half. The Spartans outrebounded the Hilltoppers 34-13.
It was the Hilltoppers' second consecutive loss following a four-game winning streak.
“Martin Luther played hard,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “We didn’t shoot well in the first half. Martin Luther has everything as a team. But we are making strides in conference this season.”
