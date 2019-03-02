RACINE — Here's the deal with the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team:
The Angels are one of the finest teams in the state, but there really are no superstars on their roster. Which means opponents must guess which player is going to step up on any given night.
On Saturday afternoon during an intense, physical showdown against Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military Academy, Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee were the two who stepped up. They each scored 21 points and McGee did a masterful job of holding 3-point specialist and leading scorer Brandin Podziemski to six points — nearly 18 less than his average.
And with those two setting the tone on both ends of the court, the Angels handled St. John's 80-65 in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship. The game, played before a large, boisterous crowd in St. Catherine's John F. McGuire Gymnasium, matched state's second- and third-ranked teams in the Associated Press Division 3 poll.
"One of the beautiful things about our team is that on any given night, we have somebody who can kind of carry us, kind of lead us," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said.
The second-ranked Angels (21-3) face another tough test Thursday when they play Greendale Martin Luther in a sectional semifinal at a site to be determined. Martin Luther, which split two close Metro Classic Conference games with St. Catherine's during the regular season, advanced with a 67-33 over Lakeside Lake Mills Lutheran.
St. Catherine's attitude for this game was set in stone long before the opening tip. The Angels were faced with a brutal postseason and Saturday afternoon's showdown engendered an all-for-one-one-for-all mindset.
"We're probably the only sectional in the state that has three top-five teams all within a couple of games of each other," senior center Quinn Cafferty said. "It's definitely a motivator."
No one was more motivated than Hunter and McGee. And this came on a night when Azarien Stephens, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, picked up three fouls in the first 8:53 and finished with just four points.
Hunter, a 6-foot sophomore guard, was extremely active in the first half, when he scored 14 points. He continually sliced to the basket for layups, setting an uptempo tone for the Angels.
"My mindset was, 'I just want to win,' " said Hunter, who went 8 for 13 from the floor and had eight rebounds, three steals and three assists to go with his 21 points. "And I was going to do whatever I could for my team so that we could win.
"Opportunities opened up for me and opportunities opened up for me to kick it out and dish to my players and that's what I did."
St. John's (22-2) took a 13-9 lead with 11:10 left in the first half after the 6-foot-4 James Kelley, who continually drew fouls by driving to the basket, made two free throws. But Hunter started a 14-2 run with a crowd-pleasing double-pump on a drive to the basket and the Angels never trailed again.
"He carried us through the first half," Bennett said of Hunter.
And then there was McGee, a 6-foot sophomore who has a 3.9 grade-point average. He matched Hunter's offense by going 6 for 8 from the floor and added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
But that didn't approach the job McGee did on Podziemski.
Some brief background of the 6-foot-4 sophomore: He shot a remarkable .456 from 3-point range this season (88 for 193) and one of his performances included going 9 for 16 from beyond the arc in an 83-55 victory over Milwaukee Destiny Feb. 16.
In the days leading to the game, Bennett said, "He's the best shooter we're going to see all season."
But with McGee dogging him all night, Podziemski was held to just one field goal and four free throws for six points.
"They kept the pressure on and Brandin's been facing that most of the season," St. John's coach Duane Mlachnik said. "He's a sophomore and I'll never forget the first game when somebody came out and face-guarded him. He said, 'Hey, they're face-guarding me!' and I said, 'Yep. Get used to it.'
"He kept battling, but they did an outstanding job staying connected to him."
That was McGee's goal for this showdown.
"He's a good shooter," McGee said. "Coming into this game, I just made sure that I was going to stay with him, didn't lose him and deny him the ball so he can't shoot."
For Bennett, McGee's performance was nothing short of a defensive clinic.
"That was probably the unwritten thing," Bennett said. "The kid averages 24 points and he had nine 3-pointers in their last regular-season game. The kid is one of the best shooters in the state and Kamari got to know him up close and personal.
"He did a great job of staying locked in on him because (Podziemski's) ability to stretch the defense presents a challenge and Kamari did a great job."
Doing most of the damage for St. John's was Gerald Gittens, a 6-foot junior point guard who scored 32 points. Kelley added 18 points.
But there was simply too much of St. Catherine's for St. John's to handle. Complementing Hunter and McGee were Elijah Lambert (11 points, five rebounds, two steals, two blocks) and Jermaine Tomlin (11 points, nine rebounds).
The road will be rugged, but this is shaping up as a team that could advance to its first state tournament since 2011. Just ask Mlachnik.
"They defend and their guard play is so good," he said. "It's going to be a heck of a sectional semifinal next Thursday, but I think they have everything in order to make a run and go and win it.
"I said that last year and they ended up getting upset. But coach Bennett does an outstanding job, his kids have all bought in, they play so hard and they play together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.