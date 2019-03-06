RACINE — At about 4 p.m. Thursday, a bus carrying members of the miracle Horlick High School boys basketball team will be heading out for the 62-mile journey to Fort Atkinson.
Within an hour of that, a caravan of three more buses with cheerleaders, pom pon girls and fans, also will embark for Fort Atkinson. There’s been a a certain energy within Horlick’s corridors in the aftermath of the 11-13 Rebels ousting Madison East, the state’s top-ranked Division 1 team, in the regional championship last Saturday, and the hope is that this magic carpet ride will have some staying power.
Marquise Milton, the leading Division 1 scorer in the state, according to www.wissports.net, and his teammates will play Sun Prairie (18-6) in a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal at Fort Atkinson. The winner plays either Madison La Follette (19-5) or Waunakee (15-9) Saturday for the right to advance to the state tournament.
Few could have expected to see Horlick, which entered this season with one returning starter, still playing after Park and Case players already turned in their uniforms. But there’s been a vibe at Horlick this week and it’s been real.
“The biggest buzz was Monday morning,” Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt said. “Students, staff, everybody was trying to figure out what the heck happened over the weekend and trying to be a part of it.
“There’s definitely a more positive vibe, more positive energy. This is our last winter sport competing, so people who have been in and our of the sports world during the winter have re-engaged and see if we can keep this magical ride alive.”
Horlick is going to need another superlative effort, because that’s what it’s going to take to handle Sun Prairie. Of the Cardinals’ six losses, two have been by one point and another by two points.
Sun Prairie has the size Horlick doesn’t with 6-foot-5 Brock Voight (15.5 points), 6-6 Delaware Hale (13.1). 6-5 Alex Voight (8.5) and 6-5 Cooper Nelson (5.8). The tallest player on Horlick’s roster is Darrien Long, a 6-4 freshman.
And then there’s the assortment of defenses that coach Jeff Boos uses, one of which is the 1-3-1 zone. The Rebels have not seen that this season.
“They like to mix things up defensively,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “They’ve got a lot of length to their defense, so those things can present problems for us if we’re not moving the basketball.
“We all know the ball needs to be in Marquise Milton’s hands, but in situations like this, other guys have to step up. And we’ve had that happen. Other guys don’t need to put up 20 or 25 points, but they need to relieve some of the pressure off of Marquise.”
That happened last Saturday, when Milton scored 24 of his 35 points in the second half. Stephon Chapman connected on three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, while Maurice Ward and Jaydin McNeal each added nine points.
And in Horlick’s 60-51 regional semifinal victory over Kenosha Indian Trail one night earlier, Chapman matched Milton’s 17 points.
Still, the reality is this: If the Rebels are going to advance, Milton will have to continue his torrid scoring pace. He long ago got used to these expectations placed on his shoulders.
“You just have to adapt to each team and their defenses,” said Milton, who would surpass JC Butler as the all-time leading scorer in Racine County if he can score 96 more points this season. “I just stay calm and trust my teammates.”
There is one twist that could favor the Rebels: They are playing outside the confines of their John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
Don’t laugh. While Treutelaar obviously appreciates his fan base, the Rebels, for some inexplicable reason, have shot better at opposing venues.
“Quite often, we’ve struggled to hit the outside shot in our own gym,” Treutelaar said. “But when we step outside of our gym, we’ve had guys really having good nights hitting from the outside.
“We always like to be in our own gym, but to be honest, I’m not fearful stepping outside of this gym and playing at a neutral site. I think that really plays into our hands because our guys, statistically-speaking, have shot much better on a different floor.”
With two more magical performances, Horlick will be back in the Kohl Center for the state tournament for the first time since 2009.
How much left do these overachievers have? With Milton around, they could have plenty.
“As a team, we’re thankful for him because not too many teams have a player who can do that,” Ward said. “He’s been carrying Horlick for a long time now. It’s amazing playing with him.”
