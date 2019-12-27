Boys basketball: Horlick starting to find its groove

After a slow start, the Horlick High School boys basketball team is showing signs of progress.

The Rebels (2-4) won their second straight game Friday afternoon when they defeated Waukesha North 60-53 in the New Berlin West Classic. Darrien Long, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, played one of his finest games with 14 of his team-high 22 points in the second half.

Horlick trailed 53-51 with about three minutes to play before closing out with a 9-0 run.

Long's performance was vital because Horlick had to overcome a slow start and also contend with John Kelliher, a 6-5 senior guard, who scored 34 points.

"He was a handful," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "He was going down low on us and we had to use different bodies on him and change up our defenses. We tried to stay active and make him continuously have to work."

North (4-5) led 31-27 at halftime. But then Long, who averages 7.6 points per game, stepped up with a spirited performance.

"He just really got aggressive and was taking the ball to the basket," Treutleaar said. "He knocked down a few outside jumpers for us against their zone early in the game. And in the second half, he really got aggressive and took it at them and was able to get into the paint off the dribble.