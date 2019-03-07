The Horlick High School boys basketball team started hot in its WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.
A switch in defenses by Sun Prairie virtually stopped the Rebels cold after that.
Horlick struggled to shoot from the outside against the Cardinals’ 1-3-1 zone defense and Sun Prairie went on to a 73-49 victory at Fort Atkinson to end the upstart Rebels’ run to the WIAA State Tournament.
Horlick, which upset top-ranked Madison East in the regional final on Saturday, finished 11-14 this season. The Cardinals (19-6) advanced to play in the sectional final against Madison La Follette, which beat Waunakee 65-52 in the other sectional semifinal.
The Rebels led 11-4 early, but as Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar feared, the Cardinals switched to the zone and things unraveled from there.
“We got off to a nice start, then we went stone cold from the outside,” Treutelaar said. “They changed defenses and we didn’t get the movement we would have liked to see against it.
“Without a true inside post presence, we have to knock down our outside shots and we struggled to find looks. They were very well prepared and they did a good job knowing what we were doing. We knew that could be our demise and unfortunately, it came true.”
Sun Prairie went on a 34-13 run after Horlick’s early lead for a 38-24 halftime lead.
Senior guard Marquise Milton, who finished his career as the leading boys’ scorer in Horlick history, did what he could, scoring 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.
No other Rebel scored more than nine in the game.
“We needed somebody else to step up, but we were not able to find that person tonight,” Treutelaar said. “We played hard and tried to put together anything we could, but (Sun Prairie) is a good team and they had answers to what we tried to do. Tonight, they were the better team.”
Martavian Bell added nine points and Jaydin McNeal had seven for the Rebels, who still have a memory that can’t be taken away.
“The memory from last Saturday will live for a long, long time,” Treutelaar said. “A lot of teams would have liked to be playing and weren’t.
“We can’t forget about that and that’s something we can be proud of. It hurts now, but at some point we will all understand we had a solid season.”
