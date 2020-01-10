Boys basketball: Horlick pulls off upset of Kenosha Tremper

The Horlick High School boys basketball team really needed this.

The Rebels had balanced scoring, played solid defense on two of the top players in the Southeast Conference and surprised Kenosha Tremper with a 77-69 SEC victory at Horlick.

It was the first SEC victory of the season for Horlick (3-7, 1-4 SEC), which had lost three of its four previous conference games by a total of seven points.

“I’m happy for our guys,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We lost by two to Park (60-58 on Dec. 13), one to Indian Trail (68-67 on Jan. 3) and four to Franklin (65-61 on Jan. 7). In a lot of those games, we had leads inside of five minutes, but we struggled to do the little things.”

This time, Horlick did the little things, although Tremper (9-2, 4-2) made it close. The Trojans got within 71-69 with about a minute left, but the Rebels scored the last six points of the game, all on free throws, to close it out.

Patrick Wade went 4 for 4 and Haden Sollman went 2 for 2 at the line in the final minute, and the two combined to go 9 for 10 in the game.