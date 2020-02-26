Boys basketball: Horlick comes up short in regular-season finale

The Horlick High School boys basketball team kept up its season-long run of spirited play Wednesday on Senior Night at Horlick.
It didn’t translate into a victory as the Rebels lost to Oak Creek 76-67 in a Southeast Conference game, but the total effort still pleased and impressed Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar.
“They haven’t been short on effort,” Treutelaar said. “In this stretch where we’ve struggled with wins and losses, these guys play their hearts out and I give them credit for that.
“A lot of teams who have the record we have (5-17) have thrown in the towel, but not these guys. They’re giving every opponent everything they have.”
Treutelaar’s three seniors — Patrick Wade, Quenterion Jones and Haden Sollman — were in the starting lineup and they helped the Rebels stay within two points of the Knights (29-27) at halftime.
Horlick, which beat Oak Creek (10-12) 56-52 on Jan. 21 at Oak Creek, edged ahead early in the second half, but after that, Oak Creek’s top two scorers, Jasin Sinani and Kael Stulo, took over. In the second half, Sinani scored 18 of his 26 points, including shooting 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, and Stulo had 14 of his 26 points.
“Sinani was working down low and he was more aggressive this time around,” Treutelaar said. “They executed well.”
The Rebels rallied behind junior Jeno Stacy and sophomore Dontrell Bush, who combined for 20 points in the second half, and got within four points, but couldn’t cut into the deficit any further.
Stacy finished with 18 points and Bush had 13.
“Jeno Stacy keeps getting better and better and is playing his best ball right now,” Treutelaar said. “Dontrell Bush (normally a starter) came off the bench and I thought he had one of his better games. He was able to attack the basket and rebound."
Horlick opens the WIAA playoffs on Friday, March 6 with a Division 1 regional semifinal against West Allis Central (14-8) and Treutelaar is hoping the Rebels can at least duplicate last year’s playoff magic, which included a 74-67 upset victory over then-top ranked Madison East in the regional final.
“We told the kids, like every year, you reset the record (in the playoffs),” Treutelaar said. “As we found out in a good way last year, anything can happen. I reminded them we had our biggest upset with the guys in this locker room and we have to have that attitude and give everything we have.