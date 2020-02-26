Boys basketball: Horlick comes up short in regular-season finale

The Rebels rallied behind junior Jeno Stacy and sophomore Dontrell Bush, who combined for 20 points in the second half, and got within four points, but couldn’t cut into the deficit any further.

Stacy finished with 18 points and Bush had 13.

“Jeno Stacy keeps getting better and better and is playing his best ball right now,” Treutelaar said. “Dontrell Bush (normally a starter) came off the bench and I thought he had one of his better games. He was able to attack the basket and rebound."

Horlick opens the WIAA playoffs on Friday, March 6 with a Division 1 regional semifinal against West Allis Central (14-8) and Treutelaar is hoping the Rebels can at least duplicate last year’s playoff magic, which included a 74-67 upset victory over then-top ranked Madison East in the regional final.

“We told the kids, like every year, you reset the record (in the playoffs),” Treutelaar said. “As we found out in a good way last year, anything can happen. I reminded them we had our biggest upset with the guys in this locker room and we have to have that attitude and give everything we have.

