Boys basketball: Hard-working Racine Lutheran rallies to beat Catholic Central

The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team just might be rounding the corner.
At the least, the Crusaders have their turn signal on.
They battled back from a nine-point deficit behind a hard-working defense, and Jackson Woodward scored the last four points of the game for Lutheran in its 53-49 victory over state-ranked Catholic Central in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
It was the first time the Crusaders (7-8, 5-5 MCC), who beat Shoreland Lutheran 84-43 Saturday, have won back-to-back games since they opened the season with three straight victories.
The game was tied 27-27 at halftime and again at 35-35 when the Hilltoppers (11-5, 6-5), ranked 10th in Division 5 in the Associated Press state poll, went on a 9-0 run to open a 44-35 lead. That prompted Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen to take a time out.
“I thought we were in trouble,” said Christensen, whose team has just one senior on the roster. “But we kept our composure.”
The Crusaders made a couple shots inside, a couple shots from 3-point range and forced a few Catholic Central turnovers, and tied the game at 49-49 with 1:30 left in regulation.
Lutheran had the ball and ran the clock down to about 20 seconds, when Woodward drove to the basket and made a layup for a 51-49 lead.
The Crusaders still had to get a defensive stop, and they did.
“We made some defensive plays in the last five or six minutes,” Christensen said. “The kids dug deep on the defensive end.”
Christensen said his team forced a miss by the Hilltoppers with five seconds left and grabbed the rebound. Woodward was fouled with 1.8 seconds left and made both free throws.
Junior guard Brady Wilks finished with a team-high 21 points, making five 3-pointers, and added six assists and three steals. Woodward had 17 points and junior forward Scooter Molbeck had eight rebounds, four assists and a steal along with four points.
“We’ve played hard the last few games, and this could be the start of something if we can compete like that,” Christensen said. “Wins and losses are important, but giving a good effort can make big things happen, especially on the defensive end.”
Chas Miles scored a game-high 22 points (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Hilltoppers, who beat Lutheran 51-43 on Jan. 7 at Lutheran. Paul Nevin had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Pum had 10 points and four assists and Bennett Wright had eight rebounds and six assists.
PRAIRIE 81, THOMAS MORE 72: The Hawks got a bit of a scare from the last-place Cavaliers, but held on behind Ashe Oglesby and Antuan Nesbitt for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Milwaukee.
Prairie (10-6, 5-6 MCC) struggled from outside in the first half, going just 3 of 19 from 3-point range, and held a 32-30 lead at halftime. Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff decided it was time to go inside for points.
“We made it a point to get to the paint, which paid off tremendously,” Atanasoff said. “We were just 2 of 4 from 3 in the second half.”
Prairie led by double digits a couple times in each half, but each time Thomas More (1-15, 0-11 MCC) cut into the lead. The Cavaliers helped their cause by making 11 3-pointers in the game, seven of them in the second half. Drew Reindl had five 3s and Nick Felske had three.
“It was one of those games,” Atanasoff said. “Whenever we’d get it to 14 or 15 points, they would hit a couple in a row to get it to single digits and that just kept repeating itself in the second half.”
Oglesby, a freshman, had 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, including 7 of 8 free throws, and had his third straight 20-point game. Nesbitt, a junior, had 20 points (16 in the second half), Asanjai Hunter had 11 points and Jacob Fallico added 10.
Oglesby also had a team-high nine rebounds and Nesbitt had eight rebounds and five assists.
Micah Causey had 22 points, Reindl had 17 and Felske 11 for the Cavaliers.
PARK 48, OAK CREEK 43: The Panthers pushed their winning streak to three by rallying from a five-point halftime deficit against the Knights in a Southeast Conference game at Park.
Park (5-12, 4-7 SEC) struggled to score in the first half, but were still able to keep it close, trailing 22-17 at halftime.
"In the first half, we came out a little flat and just could not get much going on offense and fell behind early," Park coach Tray Allen said.
To spark a little energy in the second half, Allen turned up the pressure with a full-court press for the rest of the game, which helped turn the game back into the Panthers’ favor.
With two minutes left in regulation, Allen said Park took the lead and hung on by making its free throws. The Panthers went 10 of 16 at the line in the second half and 13 of 21 in the game.
Terry Gamble and Jorryn Franklin led the way for the Panthers scoring 11 points each. Isaiah Weber added eight points, all in the first half.
Oak Creek, which was without second-leading scorer Kael Stulo, was led by Jasin Sinani with 21 points (11 of 12 free throws).
INDIAN TRAIL 65, HORLICK 56: The Rebels got another strong game from Darrien Long, but lost a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Long, a sophomore forward, finished with 21 points, going 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, and also played strong defense.
“He attacked the basket and was able to knock down his free throws,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He’s becoming much more difficult to defend, game in and game out.
“He didn’t play as well against Park (Jan. 31), but tonight he was much more of a factor on the offensive and defensive end.”
The Rebels (5-11, 2-7 SEC) trailed 36-26 at halftime, but battled back to tie the game at 50-50. A 3-pointer Ezra Stargell put by Indian Trail (8-8, 5-5) back in the lead for good. Horlick got within one point again, but the Hawks made their free throws down the stretch.
“I like the way the guys competed in battle,” Treutelaar said. “In the second half, our defense got better.”
Treutelaar also praised the play of Dontrell Bush, who has been struggling with minor injuries this season. He finished with 12 points and was active on the court.
“I was impressed,” Treutelaar said. “He’s improved defensively and he played one of his best games of the season.”
Stargell finished with 17 points and Kameran Lee had 16 for Indian Trail.