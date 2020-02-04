Boys basketball: Hard-working Racine Lutheran rallies to beat Catholic Central

Prairie (10-6, 5-6 MCC) struggled from outside in the first half, going just 3 of 19 from 3-point range, and held a 32-30 lead at halftime. Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff decided it was time to go inside for points.

“We made it a point to get to the paint, which paid off tremendously,” Atanasoff said. “We were just 2 of 4 from 3 in the second half.”

Prairie led by double digits a couple times in each half, but each time Thomas More (1-15, 0-11 MCC) cut into the lead. The Cavaliers helped their cause by making 11 3-pointers in the game, seven of them in the second half. Drew Reindl had five 3s and Nick Felske had three.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It was one of those games,” Atanasoff said. “Whenever we’d get it to 14 or 15 points, they would hit a couple in a row to get it to single digits and that just kept repeating itself in the second half.”

Oglesby, a freshman, had 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, including 7 of 8 free throws, and had his third straight 20-point game. Nesbitt, a junior, had 20 points (16 in the second half), Asanjai Hunter had 11 points and Jacob Fallico added 10.

Oglesby also had a team-high nine rebounds and Nesbitt had eight rebounds and five assists.