Boys basketball: Former Racine Lutheran players reflect on former coach Christensen

"During a practice my freshman year, our team had missed a number of layups in a row. Coach was furious, ran in the middle of the court and yelled 'Aren’t you guys sick and tired of missing layups?!' His voice cracked as he was saying it and the rest of the year that was a phrase used every time someone missed a layup.

"As much as he yells and as much as he demands of his players, he also likes to have fun. He jokes around with the guys and even competes when we were short on having enough guys to practice."

Ryan Ganther, Class of 2010

"I carry a lot of the lessons coach taught us on the basketball court to this day in my life. I am confident that he got every bit of talent out of me that he could. For most of high school I was an average player until my senior year, and I found success because of his vision for me that I couldn’t see. He instilled in me that it was possible to outwork the competition to gain an edge, even when in most cases they were more talented. I still call upon the memories of how he handled our losses. We would have the time in the locker room to absorb what happened, and then after that it was out of mind and back to work and to getting better.