Boys basketball: Experienced Catholic Central eyeing the state tournament

It just took awhile to get here after Heiligenthal graduated in 2016. The Hilltoppers followed that season with records of 7-17, 4-19 and 11-14. But through that stretch, these kids grew together and learned to play as one unit as seniors.

There were no seniors on last year’s team, so returning players gained even more of experience. And they continued to develop last summer, when they committed themselves to playing frequently.

“There were times when the team actually had to go to people’s houses, wake them up and bring them to the school to get some work in last summer,” said 6-1 senior guard David Doerflinger, the Hilltoppers’ top player off the bench.

The payoff has been huge this season.

“They’ve got six or seven seniors who have played together for a long time,” said Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen, a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “These seven have probably played on the varsity for three years now, so they’re well established, they’re mature, they play well together and they have a lot of great ingredients.”