Boys basketball: Experienced Catholic Central eyeing the state tournament

BURLINGTON — Under the bright lights of the Kohl Center in Madison, a bunch of wide-eyed eighth graders were soaking up an experience they will never forget.
The date was March 19, 2016, and these freshmen-to-be at Catholic Central High School were watching the WIAA Division 5 state championship basketball championship game. Catholic Central and All-State senior forward Ben Heiligenthal were falling further behind against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central that afternoon, but it didn’t matter.
What mattered is kids such as Bennett Wright, Brandon Pum, Chas Miles and Paul Nevin were inspired to one day play on this floor.
Four years later, they just might.
“We’re kind of in their footsteps right now,” Wright said in referencing that 2016 team. “We’re trying to imitate their work ethic and their hustle and all the things you need to be a winner.”
This senior-dominated team is 11-4 and ranked No. 10 among Division 5 teams in the Associated Press state poll. No, they haven’t been able to stay with the heavyweights of the Metro Classic Conference, especially St. Catherine’s and Whitefish Bay Dominican, but those are larger schools with All-State players Tyrese Hunter and Alex Antetokounmpo.
The Hilltoppers are in Division 5 and, as Dominican coach Jim Gosz said in January, “This is a team that is going to compete for the Division 5 state championship.”
It just took awhile to get here after Heiligenthal graduated in 2016. The Hilltoppers followed that season with records of 7-17, 4-19 and 11-14. But through that stretch, these kids grew together and learned to play as one unit as seniors.
There were no seniors on last year’s team, so returning players gained even more of experience. And they continued to develop last summer, when they committed themselves to playing frequently.
“There were times when the team actually had to go to people’s houses, wake them up and bring them to the school to get some work in last summer,” said 6-1 senior guard David Doerflinger, the Hilltoppers’ top player off the bench.
The payoff has been huge this season.
“They’ve got six or seven seniors who have played together for a long time,” said Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen, a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “These seven have probably played on the varsity for three years now, so they’re well established, they’re mature, they play well together and they have a lot of great ingredients.”
The trials and tribulations leading up to this season were numerous. There was the 2017-18 team started out 2-12, with losses of 82-37 to Prairie and 81-26 to Eastbrook/Chesterton. Even last season, when these kids were starting to come of age, they lost seven of their last 10 games.
“They went through some challenging times the past two years, but always knew it was all leading up to this season and the challenges would be worth it,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
In contrast to that 2016 state runner-up team, there are no stars on the Hilltoppers. The 6-foot-3 Heiligenthal earned third-team Associated Press All-State honors that season after averaging 21.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, but statistics are far more spread out on these Hilltoppers.
You have free articles remaining.
The player who comes the closest to a stats stuffer is the 6-foot Wright, a guard who averages 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals. But Pum, Chas Miles, David Doerflinger and Paul Nevin each average between 11.3 and 7.1 points per game.
In other words, anyone is capable of stepping up for this team on any given night. And they willingly share the ball with whomever has the hot hand.
“We’ve been playing so much together that we know where to go on the court,” said Pum, a 5-11 senior guard. “We built that chemistry where we know where that other person is each time on the court. We’re just really working well together.”
There has also been some surprises.
The 6-2 Nevin, who played sparingly as a junior, earned a starting position this season and has been one of the Hilltoppers’ main enforcers inside. He averages 7.1 points and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game.
“In the offseason, I just worked as hard as I could to be the best player I could be,” Nevin said. “I wanted to do everything I could to help the team succeed and I feel that this year, I really blossomed into who I am as a player.”
And them there’s David Doerflinger, a 6-1 senior guard who started much of the time last season, but willingly sacrificed that role to come off the bench. He felt that sizing up the game before he played enhanced his effectiveness and he has responded by averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
“If we’re playing well when I’m coming off the bench, I can’t argue with that,” said Doerflinger, a first-team All-Racine County tight end in football last fall. “Whatever makes the team play the best is what I’m willing to do.”
Other contributors to this team include 5-9 senior guard Sam Henderson, a first-team All-County cross country runner last fall, and 6-2 senior forward Bennett Robson, another inside presence.
Holding these team together is coach Kyle Scott, who started as a junior on Catholic Central’s WIAA Division 5 championship team in 2001. The Hilltoppers became the first private school to win a state championship following the merger between public and private schools the previous season.
Scott went on to coach the Hilltoppers to the championship game in 2016.
“I think it starts with coach Scott,” Atanasoff said. “His attention to detail is truly remarkable and the energy and passion he gets his players to compete with is as good as anyone.”
Will this team make a return to the Kohl Center in March? That remains to be seen, but the pieces are certainly in place.
“The biggest thing with this group is we don’t have one workhorse like we necessarily did in 2016,” Scott said. “We have five guys who, often times, are in double figures together. If we stay consistent on the offensive end, I think we have a chance to meet our goals.”