Without almost no exceptions, the 10 Racine County boys basketball teams face a brutal test in their respective WIAA regionals next Tuesday through Saturday.
St. Catherine’s will have it as rough as anyone.
The second-seeded Angels (19-3), who clinched a share of their first Metro Classic Conference championship since 2015 on Wednesday night, host the winner of No. 7 St. Francis and No. 10 Shoreland Lutheran Friday March 1 in a Division 3 regional.
Assuming the favored Angels advance, they would likely host No. 3 Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Prep March 2 for the regional championship. St. John’s (21-1) is ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, one position behind St. Catherine’s.
The rough road would continue if St. Catherine’s passes that test. Their likely sectional semifinal opponent March 7 would be No. 1 seed Greendale Martin Luther, which gave the Angels their only MCC loss this season.
“There’s no excuses for us,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We have to go out there and take it one game at a time. We’re going to give it our best.”
Other county teams will also be getting into the deep water quickly in their regionals.
No. 8 Horlick (9-12) hosts No. 9 Kenosha Indian Trail (12-8) in a Division 1 regional semifinal March 1. The winner of that game will likely draw top-seeded Madison East (20-1), ranked second in Division 1 in the state poll.
No. 10 Case (12-9) plays at No. 7 Waunakee (13-8) in a Division 1 regional semifinal March 1. The winner of that game would likely play No. 2 Park (16-4), ranked sixth in the AP Division 1 poll, for the regional championship.
Park opens March 1 in its fieldhouse against the quarterfinal winner of No. 15 Kenosha Tremper (7-14) and No. 18 Janesville Parker (3-18).
In Division 2, No. 6 Burlington (11-10) plays No. 11 Delavan-Darien (0-21) on Tuesday. No. 7 Union Grove (8-13) opens against No. 10 Fort Atkinson (3-18), while No. 8 Waterford (5-16) hosts No. 9 Milton (4-17).
In Division 4, No. 2 Prairie (12-9) hosts the quarterfinal winner between No. 7 Kenosha St. Joseph (6-15) and No. 2 Destiny (3-16) March 1. No. 4 Racine Lutheran (10-11) hosts March 1 the quarterfinal winner between No. 5 Hope Christian (9-10) and No. 12 Kenosha Christian (0-20).
In Division 5, No. 6 Catholic Central (9-13) hosts No. 11 Stockbridge (11-9) March 1.
