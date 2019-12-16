Boys basketball: Catholic Central stays unbeaten with 64-45 win over Stockbridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bad news was they allowed 61 points in the second half, were outscored 9-2 in overtime and lost a nonconference game at Kenosha.

"The first half was probably our best half of the season so far," said Union Grove coach Dave Pettit. "We were hitting shots, getting rebounds and taking care of the basketball."

But the Trojans (4-1) used their quickness and athleticism in the second half to attack the basket, Pettit said. "We had a hard time slowing them down," he said. "They had a ton of second-chance baskets. And they wore us down."

Still, the Broncos (2-3) led most of the game until some turnovers and missed free throws allowed Tremper to tie the game on an offensive rebound with five seconds left. A Union Grove shot at the buzzer didn't fall.

In overtime, Tremper maintained its tempo and scored nine straight points for the win.

For the Broncos, senior forward Collin Long finished with 25 points, making 12 of 19 shots and grabbing six rebounds.

Noah Hilarides scored 17 points while Kaden Pfeffer had 16 and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

For Tremper, Jyon Young had a game-high 36 points, including 28 in the second half.

"This was a nice test for us," Pettit said. "We probably won't face a team that is this athletic again this season."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0