Boys basketball: Catholic Central stays unbeaten with 64-45 win over Stockbridge

Catholic Central High School boys basketball coach Kyle Scott wasn't impressed with his undefeated team on Monday.
After two big wins against Prairie and Saint Thomas More last week, the Hilltoppers came out flat in the first half against unbeaten Stockbridge on Monday.
"We were poor at best defensively. Our intensity and our attention to detail were not where they needed to be," Scott said.
The Toppers found more focus in the second half and handed Stockbridge its first loss 64-45 in a nonconference game at Burlington.
"We reminded the guys what needed to be done to be successful," Scott said. "Coming off two big wins I expected a better attention to detail. Give Stockbridge credit, they are a good team. We played better defense in the second half."
The Toppers (4-0) led 27-20 at halftime, then outscored the Indians (5-1) 37-25 in the second half. Bennett Wright finished with 24 points and had five steals, while Brandon Pum added 20 points. Chas Miles had 10 points and Paul Nevin grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Jake Willet led Stockbridge with 13 points and nine rebounds.
TREMPER 97, UNION GROVE 90, OT: The good news for the Broncos was they led 38-27 at halftime and scored 90 points.
The bad news was they allowed 61 points in the second half, were outscored 9-2 in overtime and lost a nonconference game at Kenosha.
"The first half was probably our best half of the season so far," said Union Grove coach Dave Pettit. "We were hitting shots, getting rebounds and taking care of the basketball."
But the Trojans (4-1) used their quickness and athleticism in the second half to attack the basket, Pettit said. "We had a hard time slowing them down," he said. "They had a ton of second-chance baskets. And they wore us down."
Still, the Broncos (2-3) led most of the game until some turnovers and missed free throws allowed Tremper to tie the game on an offensive rebound with five seconds left. A Union Grove shot at the buzzer didn't fall.
In overtime, Tremper maintained its tempo and scored nine straight points for the win.
For the Broncos, senior forward Collin Long finished with 25 points, making 12 of 19 shots and grabbing six rebounds.
Noah Hilarides scored 17 points while Kaden Pfeffer had 16 and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
For Tremper, Jyon Young had a game-high 36 points, including 28 in the second half.
"This was a nice test for us," Pettit said. "We probably won't face a team that is this athletic again this season."