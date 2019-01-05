The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team had the perfect combination of offense and defense Saturday for a victory on the road.
The Hilltoppers held Stockbridge to just 40-percent shooting from the field while shooting at a 51-percent clip themselves for a 70-59 nonconference victory at Stockbridge.
Catholic Central (5-7) forced 14 turnovers and led Stockbridge (4-7) 41-29 at halftime.
The Hilltoppers had four players score in double figures, led by Brandon Pum with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting (2 of 3 from 3-point range). David Doerflinger and Bennett Wright each had 13 points and Chas Miles added 11.
“I’m proud of the resiliency we showed tonight,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “We fought off every run they made and this was a big win for us.”
MILWAUKEE KING 78, HORLICK 67: The Rebels got another strong performance from Marquise Milton, but Marcus Kartes tormented Horlick again to rally the Generals in the second half for a nonconference victory at the Nicole Ellis Classic at Milwaukee Messmer.
Milton finished with 28 points, including 11 of 13 shooting from the free-throw line. He had 13 points in the first half as Horlick (3-7) led 37-36 at halftime.
The Rebels had a four-point lead with about seven minutes left and had three possessions to extend it, but couldn’t get a basket, Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. After that, Kartes made four straight 3-pointers to turn the game around.
“I’m glad that guy’s a senior,” Treutelaar said. “He’s kicked our butts for the last three years and it’s frustrating, but that’s the way it goes. It was a roller coaster ride — we were right there, but we could not seal the deal.”
Quinton Murrell led the Generals with 21 points and Kartes finished with 16.
Jaydin McNeal "had a strong second half" for the Rebels, Treutelaar said, and finished with 14 points.
ELKHORN 51, ST. CATHERINE’S 49: The Angels struggled with consistency on offense and made a defensive error in the final seconds that resulted in a loss at the buzzer in the Hank Raymonds Classic at Milwaukee Pius XI High School.
In the final seconds, St. Catherine’s “played terrible defense and got burned,” coach Nick Bennett said, and the Elks made a wide-open 10-foot shot as time expired.
The Angels (7-3), ranked eighth among Division 3 teams in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, struggled with their ball handling and passing, Bennett said.
“We're not playing smart,” Bennett said. “If we keep doing this, we’ll be on the wrong end of a lot of these games.”
Quinn Cafferty and Jameer Barker had 11 points each and Tyrese Hunter had 10 to lead St. Catherine’s, which went 22 of 56 from the field. Barker also had seven rebounds.
Nick Brown had 23 points to lead Elkhorn (9-2).
